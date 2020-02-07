Maersk Line Partners Up with Hamburg’s Software Company

MaerskImage courtesy: Maersk

Danish container shipping giant Maersk Line is partnering with Portrix Logistic Software GmbH (PLS), part of Hamburg-based IT solutions provider Portrix Group, to integrate spot pricing into PLS’ Global Price Management (GPM) software solution.

GPM, launched by PLS in 2010, is used by the freight forwarding industry, with twelve of the top twenty global freight forwarders currently utilizing the platform.

As explained, the software enables enhanced efficiency, productivity and profitability by giving users greater control and transparency over transportation rates and management.

Henning Voss, Co-founder and CEO at PLS, says the addition of Maersk Spot to the solution will further empower clients, while also helping Maersk meet its own business objectives.

“Maersk Spot is an interesting new offering to the market, whereby shippers and forwarders can access the very latest prices for set routes and book standalone transport 24/7 – in very much the same way as you might book an airline ticket online,” Voss explained.

“Up until this point, a customer looking to make a booking would access Maersk Spot and then leave the tool to compare other options. As they were doing so the prices might change. However, with integration into GPM a user has everything they need at their fingertips, giving them the ability to see both real-time competitive spot rates and their contracted prices.”

“Bookings can also be handled directly through GPM, while users can also access information regarding future departures to see how prices will develop.”

Speaking of the decision to partner with PLS, Johan Sigsgaard, an executive sponsor for Spot, Maersk Line commented:

“Maersk Spot was created to simplify our customers’ supply chain – with a single online transaction, which includes a loading guarantee, covering everything from quotation to a final booking, with one, fixed ‘all-in’ price. We want as many customers as possible to take advantage of this proposition, and that’s why the integration into GPM makes perfect sense.”

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hamburg Will Not Lose Cargo due to Liner Service Changes

Port of Hamburg

The Port of Hamburg is not expecting a lower container throughput caused by liner service changes.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Announces Digital Business Spin-Off

Maersk Tangier

Maersk Tankers is launching a new standalone digital business.

read more →

Clerc Takes Over as CEO of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk

Maersk

Maersk appointed Vincent Clerc as CEO of Ocean and Logistics.

read more →

Maersk Tankers to Grow Its Managed Fleet by 11 Ships

maersk-tankers

Maersk Tankers is set to add 11 tankers to the fleet under its management, following a new agreement.

read more →

Maersk's Søren Toft Leaves, Company Looking for New COO

The responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer will in the interim be taken on by Søren Skou.

read more →

Hamburg Süd Announces New Surcharge ahead of IMO 2020

Hamburg Sud

The company has calculated that it would have to pay 193,08 USD/ton more for VLSFO fuel.

read more →

In Depth>

Maersk Tankers Readies Its Pool for IMO 2020

Maersk Tankers

The company made changes to its Bunker Adjustment tool to accommodate scrubber-fitted vessels.

read more →

Maersk Eyes Logistics Growth with Further Integration

APM Terminals

Maersk is to integrate APM Terminals Inland Services into Maersk Logistics & Services from August 1, 2019.

read more →

Maersk Hamburg Sets Haifa Port Record

Maersk Hamburg at Haifa Port

Maersk Hamburg is the first ship over 15,000 TEU to arrive at the port.

read more →

Hamburg Süd Closes Sale of Dry Bulk Business to CNCo

Hamburg Sud vessel

The affected dry bulk shipping units have a chartered fleet of approximately 45 vessels.

read more →

SHI's Smart Ship Solution Gets DNV GL Compliance Nod

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, DNV GL Korea & Japan (left), and Hyun Jeo Kim, Head of Ship and Offshore Performance Research Center, SHI

DNV GL confirmed that SHI's Intelliman Ship software complies with the EU-MRV and IMO-DCS regulations.

read more →

Maersk Line to Charter Up to 13 Feeder Newbuilds

Maersk Line

Maersk Line confirmed it would charter 13 feeder newbuildings, to be constructed at three separate shipyards.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Maersk's Pool Partners Payment Tool Obtains LR Nod

Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers uses Bunker Adjustment to distribute payments to pool partners based on vessels' bunker consumption.

read more →

Maersk Forecasts Higher Profits in 2019

Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk

Maersk: Earnings increased despite a challenging start to 2018, however, profitability still needs to improve.

read more →

Maersk Launches Demerger of Maersk Drilling

Maersk

Maersk has initiated the demerger and separate listing of Maersk Drilling Holding.

read more →