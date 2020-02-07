Maersk Line Partners Up with Hamburg’s Software Company

zoom Image courtesy: Maersk

Danish container shipping giant Maersk Line is partnering with Portrix Logistic Software GmbH (PLS), part of Hamburg-based IT solutions provider Portrix Group, to integrate spot pricing into PLS’ Global Price Management (GPM) software solution.

GPM, launched by PLS in 2010, is used by the freight forwarding industry, with twelve of the top twenty global freight forwarders currently utilizing the platform.

As explained, the software enables enhanced efficiency, productivity and profitability by giving users greater control and transparency over transportation rates and management.

Henning Voss, Co-founder and CEO at PLS, says the addition of Maersk Spot to the solution will further empower clients, while also helping Maersk meet its own business objectives.

“Maersk Spot is an interesting new offering to the market, whereby shippers and forwarders can access the very latest prices for set routes and book standalone transport 24/7 – in very much the same way as you might book an airline ticket online,” Voss explained.

“Up until this point, a customer looking to make a booking would access Maersk Spot and then leave the tool to compare other options. As they were doing so the prices might change. However, with integration into GPM a user has everything they need at their fingertips, giving them the ability to see both real-time competitive spot rates and their contracted prices.”

“Bookings can also be handled directly through GPM, while users can also access information regarding future departures to see how prices will develop.”

Speaking of the decision to partner with PLS, Johan Sigsgaard, an executive sponsor for Spot, Maersk Line commented:

“Maersk Spot was created to simplify our customers’ supply chain – with a single online transaction, which includes a loading guarantee, covering everything from quotation to a final booking, with one, fixed ‘all-in’ price. We want as many customers as possible to take advantage of this proposition, and that’s why the integration into GPM makes perfect sense.”