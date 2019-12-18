Vincent Clerc Takes Over as CEO of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk

MaerskImage Courtesy: Maersk

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk is reshuffling its executive management team following the resignation of one of its key members Mr. Soren Toft.

Namely, Maersk appointed Vincent Clerc as CEO of Ocean and Logistics and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen as CEO of Towage, Manufacturing & Others.

Clerc has worked for Maersk Line since 1997, holding various roles in North America and Copenhagen. In December 2015, Clerc was appointed Chief Commercial Officer in Maersk Line before being appointed as a member of the Executive Board as Chief Commercial Officer of Maersk in 2017, where he was in charge of the development of products and services using digital innovation.

On the other hand, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen has been with Maersk since 1994 where she has held various senior positions in Spain, China, USA and Copenhagen for Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil, Maersk Logistics/Damco. Now promoted to assume responsibility of Towage, Manufacturing & Others, Thygesen will continue in her role as CEO of Svitzer, a position she was appointed to in 2016.  Maersk said that she will be responsible for driving profitable growth through optimization of market portfolio and improved customer satisfaction.

“A year ago, we integrated our customer-facing roles across the company. We are now ready to accelerate the execution of our strategy through increased commercial and operational integration,” says Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

“With the new leadership structure announced today (December 17), I am confident that we will increase the pace. We have a simple and agile foundation for profitable growth and the new Executive Board is united in the goal of integrating our value proposition and maximizing the value creation across the business.”

The new composition of the Executive Board of A.P. Moller – Maersk:

Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk
Carolina Dybeck Happe, CFO of A.P. Moller – Maersk
Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO of Towage, Manufacturing & Others
Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO of Ocean and Logistics
Morten Engelstoft, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO for APM Terminals

The announcement is being made a month after Soren Toft resigned as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of A.P. Møller – Mærsk to join the company’s competitor Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Toft will report directly to Diego Aponte, Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Group Chairman.

Toft comes to MSC after spending the past 25 years at Maersk, specifically as Maersk Line’s Chief Operating Officer since 2014.

Over the past years, Maersk has been on a major transformation path transforming from a diversified conglomerate into an integrated logistics solutions company. The switch saw Maersk separate its energy businesses, harvesting synergies between Terminals, Ocean and from the acquisition of Hamburg Sud.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Posted on December 18, 2019 with tags .

Maersk's Operating Results Up despite Lower Container Demand

The company delivered strong free cash flow and a return on invested capital of 6.4%, according to Maersk CEO.

read more →

Maersk's Søren Toft Leaves, Company Looking for New COO

The responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer will in the interim be taken on by Søren Skou.

read more →

Maersk Invests in Return Logistics Start-Up ZigZag

ZigZag helps retailers to reduce the cost and complexity of managing returns with its software and functionality.

read more →

Maersk, Koole Terminals to Produce 0.5% Sulphur Fuel

IMO 2020-compliant bunker fuel production

The annual production is expected to cover 5-10% of Maersk’s annual fuel demand.

read more →

Maersk Earnings Strengthen amid Recovery in Ocean Business

Maersk

EBITDA was up 17% and cash flow improved 86% year on year, driven by continued recovery in Ocean business.

read more →

Maersk to Address Overbookings with New Digital Product

port

Maersk has introduced a new online product that can break the cycle of overbookings.

read more →

In Depth>

Maersk Invests in Its First Portuguese Startup

Maersk

Maersk is to invest into the technologic startup Huub, marking its first ever investment in a Portuguese startup.

read more →

Maersk Eyes Logistics Growth with Further Integration

APM Terminals

Maersk is to integrate APM Terminals Inland Services into Maersk Logistics & Services from August 1, 2019.

read more →

Maersk Introduces Digital Ocean Customs Clearance

Maersk

Maersk launched Customs Clearance online shipping management platform in seven European countries.

read more →

APM Terminals Launches The Gothenburg Gateway

APM Terminals Gothenburg

APM Terminals Gothenburg has launched The Gothenburg Gateway, a new concept in Swedish logistics.

read more →

Maersk Signs Compliant Fuel Deal with PBF Logistics

Maersk containership

Maersk's deal with PBF Logistics to deliver 10% of the company's annual fuel demand ahead of 2020 sulphur rule.

read more →

Maersk Acquires US Customs Broker Vandegrift

maersk-line

A.P. Moller-Maersk acquires Vandegrift, a US-based customs house broker.

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Maersk Line Takes Delivery of Baltic Feeder Vilnia Maersk

Maersk Line

COSCO Zhoushan Shipyard has delivered Vilnia Maersk to Danish shipping company Maersk Line.

read more →

Fuel Spills from Maersk Ship during Bunkering in Hong Kong

Maersk vessel

Bunker fuel spilled from Maersk Gateshead during bunkering operations in Hong Kong, Maersk confirmed.

read more →

Report: Maersk Eyes Land-Based Acquisitions

Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk

Maersk is reportedly targeting acquisitions on land to bolster its logistics operations as part of its transformation.

read more →