Maersk Tankers Announces Digital Business Spin-Off

Maersk TangierImage Courtesy: Maers Tankers

Maersk Tankers is launching a new standalone digital business with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing vessels’ earnings across the tramp shipping industry.

The as-yet-unnamed business will develop and sell the software product SimBunker to vessel owners and managers in the tramp shipping industry.

According to Maersk, SimBunker optimizes vessels’ bunker spend, which can account for up to 60% of the total voyage costs, by determining optimal solutions for factors such as speed, bunker purchase and route. The software product was developed within Maersk Tankers and will now be spun off into the new digital business, along with its related customer base.

“Through significant and strategic investment, we have established Maersk Tankers as the digital frontrunner in the tanker industry. Digitisation will enhance customer and partner experience, transform our business and contribute to a more efficient operation, benefitting both sustainability and profitability. This becomes increasingly important at a time when the shipping industry must adapt to take its share in solving complex challenges posed by climate change and new regulatory requirements. With the new set-up, we will be able to accelerate our digital strategy,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Tankers.

The new dedicated team and management of the company will include employees from the existing Maersk Tankers Digital team, as well as new employees to be hired. It will be led by Soren C. Meyer, who is currently Chief Asset Officer of Maersk Tankers.

Meyer takes on the Chief Executive Officer role, effective 7 January 2020 when the new digital business launches operations. He will leave his position at Maersk Tankers and the Leadership Team.

“The shipping industry has an enormous potential for digitisation, especially in commercial and technical areas. As a standalone business, we will be able to accelerate this development. We will be working with players across the industry to optimise pool partners’ bunker spend, using large data sets and analytics. We are confident that such collaboration and digital measures are instrumental in putting the industry on a path to greener growth,” says Meyer.

Maersk Tankers will retain a digital team in-house to develop existing products and bring new digital ideas, led by Peter Schroder, Chief Digital Officer.

Schroder and his team will be working in close partnership with CargoMetrics Technologies, with which Maersk Tankers entered an equity agreement in 2017. The partnership has since then worked on the development of SimTanker, a software product that provides a data-driven trade signal to proactively position the fleet of vessels in the most optimal way. The in-house digital team will also work to digitise more of the pool partners’ ‘customer journeys’ with Maersk Tankers through the online partner portal, ‘InSite digital’.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Bahri Chemicals Joins Maersk Tankers, Cargill as Pool Partner

Bahri Chemicals has joined Maersk Tankers and Cargill's joint MR pool.

read more →

Golar LNG Postpones Shipping Spin-Off to 2020

golar-bear

Golar LNG has delayed plans to separate its tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) LNG carrier business. 

read more →

Maersk Tankers to Grow Its Managed Fleet by 11 Ships

maersk-tankers

Maersk Tankers is set to add 11 tankers to the fleet under its management, following a new agreement.

read more →

Maersk Product Tankers Agrees to Buy Seven AET Ships

maersk-tankers

Maersk Product Tankers inks formal agreement to buy seven secondhand Handy vessels from AET.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Looking to Buy AET's MR Tanker Fleet

Maersk AET tanker contract

Malaysian-based AET owns a fleet of seven chemical tankers.

read more →

Cargill, Maersk Tankers Team Up in the MR Segment

Maersk Corsica

With Cargill's fleet of up to 20 vessels, the Maersk Tankers' pool would consist of over 60 tankers.

read more →

In Depth>

Maersk Tankers Names Newest MR2 Unit

Maersk Crete

This is the company's 17th medium range tanker newbuilding.

read more →

DNV GL Names New CEO of Digital Business

dnv_gl

Classification society DNV GL appoints Kenneth Vareide as the new CEO of the Digital Solutions business area.

read more →

Denmark Starts Pilot on Digital Certificates for Seafarers

Containership Mumbai Maersk

Danish Maritime Authority launched a pilot project on digital certificates for seafarers aboard Mumbai Maersk.

read more →

Maersk Product Tankers Confirms Order of Four LR2s

Maersk tanker

Maersk Product Tankers ordered the remaining four of ten LR2 newbuildings from China's Dalian Shipyard.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Closes Sale, Leaseback for MR Quartet

maersk-tankers

Maersk Product Tankers enters into a sale and leaseback agreement for four MR vessels.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Receives Sixth MR Unit from Samsung Heavy

Maersk Corsica

An additional three MR product tankers are to arrive from China by 2020.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference (OEEC) 2020

The three-day event includes an exhibition where an expected 600+ supply chain companies…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Vice CEO to Leave Maersk

Claus V. Hemmingsen

Claus V. Hemmingsen is to step down as Vice CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk and CEO of the Energy division.

read more →

Maersk's Pool Partners Payment Tool Obtains LR Nod

Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers uses Bunker Adjustment to distribute payments to pool partners based on vessels' bunker consumption.

read more →

Maersk Tankers Names New MR Unit in China

Maersk Cebu

Danish owner and operator Maersk Tankers held a naming ceremony for its latest newbuilding on January 11.

read more →