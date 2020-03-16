Vancouver, Tomakomai Ports Team Up to Promote LNG as Ship Fuel

VancouverIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Canadian Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Japanese Tomakomai Port Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel and the provision of LNG bunkering services at both ports.

The MOU was signed by representatives of the two port authorities on March 5, 2020.

Specifically, the Port of Vancouver and the Port of Tomakomai will actively exchange information and expertise on LNG bunkering, including technical procedures and best practices, and where feasible, coordinate port requirements and guidelines for LNG bunkering to facilitate the use of LNG marine fuel in the two ports.

As explained, the provision of LNG fuel for ships transiting between the ports of Vancouver and Tomakomai is expected to reduce air emissions from shipping, protecting air quality in port communities, while also reducing contributions to global climate change.

In addition, the development of LNG bunkering services in the Port of Vancouver and Port of Tomakomai will enable adoption of LNG as a marine fuel by ships engaged in trans-Pacific trade, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

