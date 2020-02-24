In Depth: Proactive Measures Needed to Improve Hull Performance

JotunThe link between hull performance and vessel efficiency is much stronger than previously thought - Jotun Marine Analyst Manager Manolis Levantis

While owners have long recognized the link between clean hulls and lower fuel costs, lack of reliable data has slowed investments in optimizing hull performance. But with improved sensor technologies and data analysis tools, hull performance is getting a second look.

Owners seeking to lower fuel costs and comply with pending regulations on emissions and invasive species often look to equipment manufacturers to meet their needs.

From new efficient engine designs to alternative fuels, scrubbers to ballast water treatment systems, owners face some expensive decisions. But with more vessels now equipped with onboard sensors and standardized tools to measure speed loss due to hull fouling, owners and fleet managers now have access to reliable data measuring the impact of hull and propeller performance over time.

Ten-year statistics: The link between hull performance and vessel efficiency is much stronger than previously thought

According to Jotun Marine Analyst Manager Manolis Levantis, Jotun Marine has collected data on hull performance from different types of vessels on different trades for more than a decade.

“Jotun’s Hull Performance Solutions requires participating vessels to install sensors to enable performance monitoring based on standardized principles (ISO 19030) for the measurement of changes in hull and propeller performance,” he explained.

“Since then, the company has amassed one of the industry’s most comprehensive data sets on hull performance.”

Levantis said that hull and propeller performance have a much larger impact on vessel efficiency than previously thought.

“We estimate that the average yearly speed loss for all vessel types and trades, regardless of what anti-fouling is used, is about six percent.

“For a typical bulk carrier, compensating for this speed loss would require an increase of power of up to 18 percent, resulting in higher fuel costs and GHG emissions.”

Levantis noted that the data is taken from owners and fleet managers who are committed to improving hull performance.

“When you consider that low freight rates over the past five years have discouraged many owners from investing in premium anti-foulings or sensor technologies, the market speed loss average may exceed six percent.”

Case study: Fuel savings of USD 1.5 million

Jotun worked in cooperation with Gearbulk in 2016 to measure hull performance. GearBulk, which operates the world’s largest fleet of open hatch gantry and semi-open jib craned vessels, shared historical performance data from the cargo ship Penguin Arrow dating from January 2000, allowing for a full comparative analysis.

After installing sensors and applying anti-fouling, Jotun was able to monitor speed loss over a 60-month period. The results indicated a speed loss of just 0.5 percent, resulting in an estimated fuel savings of USD 1.5 million and a corresponding reduction of CO₂ emissions of 12,055 tons.

“Our data conclusively proves the link between hull performance and fuel efficiency,” Levantis further said.

“And with the IMO’s pledged to reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008, we believe hull performance will play a greater role in helping owners and fleet managers comply with pending regulations.”

The cost of fouling: Significant CO2 emissions and claims related to charter party agreements

According to the Clean Shipping Coalition, the only international environmental organization that focuses exclusively on shipping issues, poor hull and propeller performance accounts for around 10 percent of the world fleet’s energy consumption, translating to about USD 30 billion in additional fuel costs for the world fleet, every year.

Burning this fuel adds 0.3 percent to shipping’s total greenhouse gas output, which, according to the IMO, is about 2.2 percent of the world’s total – about the same output as Germany.

Failure to prioritize hull performance not only results in additional fuel costs but also may expose owners to claims related to charter party agreements or additional costs for periodic underwater hull cleanings. At the same time, port authorities in Australia, New Zealand, California and the EU have become increasingly sensitive to biofouling risk, placing new requirements on owners.

Next-generation hull maintenance: Shipping seeks a more proactive approach

While new anti-fouling technologies have drastically reduced speed loss between drydockings and more ports are offering advanced ROV hull cleaning services, pending regulations on emissions and invasive species will require a more proactive approach to hull maintenance.

Increasingly, owners are seeking solutions to manage hull performance more effectively between dry dockings, when fouling occurs. After all, removing slime before marine organisms can attach to the hull would not only improve vessel efficiency and lower GHG emissions but also help control the spread of invasive species.

“The industry now has access to historical data that makes a strong business case for optimizing hull performance,” Levantis continued.

“As an analyst, I believe what can be measured can be managed – we don’t have to guess anymore.”

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Royal Caribbean Cancels 18 Sailings

cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruises has so far canceled a total of eighteen sailings in Southeast Asia.

read more →

MSC: LNG Not a Feasible Option for Us

MSC

LNG is not a viable option for container shipping giant MSC due to limited bunkering facilities at ports.

read more →

IMO Working Group Takes Steps to Aid GHG Emissions Reduction

shipping

IMO to create a workstream for the development of lifecycle GHG/carbon intensity guidelines for all fuel types.

read more →

Maersk's Operating Results Up despite Lower Container Demand

The company delivered strong free cash flow and a return on invested capital of 6.4%, according to Maersk CEO.

read more →

Maersk to Pilot Battery System on 4,500 TEU Boxship

A containerized 600 kWh marine battery system will be installed on board the 4,500 TEU Maersk Cape Town.

read more →

K Line, MOL and NYK Share Data with ONE via IoS-OP

ONE

Three Japanese shipping majors have begun sharing operational data with ONE through IoS-OP.

read more →

In Depth>

Performance Shipping Offloads Post-Panamax Boxship

containership

Greek shipowner Performance Shipping is selling one of its Post-Panamax boxships.

read more →

Performance Shipping Sheds Panamax Unit for USD 9.1 Million

Boxship Pamina sold for USD 9.1 million

The company sold the boxship as it aims to diversify into more shipping segments.

read more →

Cosco Shipping Vessel Damaged in Vietnam Collision

CSCL Jupiter

CSCL Jupiter's sailing schedule delayed for a week after it suffered hull damage in the collision.

read more →

Hamburg and Rotterdam to Jointly Tackle Shipping Emissions

Port of Rotterdam

The two ports are to operate under a set of identical climate protection measures.

read more →

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Chooses Jotun HPS for 42 Ships

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has decided to optimize hull performance of 42 of its vessels with Jotun's anti-fouling ...

read more →

Performance Shipping Buys Its Fifth Vessel

Tanker

The latest addition is the former Maersk Jeddah, a 2011-built Aframax.

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Hapag-Lloyd Testing Ship-Painting Robots

Hapag-Lloyd

Germany's Hapag-Lloyd is currently testing ship-painting robots with nine of its ships.

read more →

NYK Posts Red Ink, Changes Its Chairman

nyk

NYK Line closed the fiscal year 2018 with a net loss of JPY 44.5 billion (USD 398.3 million).

read more →

US Applies Conditions of Entry to Ships Visiting Seychelles

coast-guard

The US Coast Guard to impose conditions of entry on vessels arriving from Seychelles.

read more →