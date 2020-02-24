Fincantieri, Marakeb Team Up on Unmanned Technology

FincantieriImage Courtesy: Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and the UAE-based autonomous technology provider Marakeb Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in an effort to explore global collaboration opportunities in the field of autonomous technology.

The MOU was signed at the 2020 Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi (UMEX) being held from February 23 to 25, 2020.

Specifically, the agreement is intended to initiate a cross-evaluation of Fincantieri’s current automation solutions and Marakeb Technologies’ patented unmanned technology, as well as to jointly develop applications on various vessel types in Fincantieri’s portfolio.

As explained, the global partnership aspires to establish future commercial opportunities in regional and international markets, by uniting Marakeb’s track-record in the MENA region and Fincantieri’s interest in the integration of new technologies and in the expansion of its global footprint.

“Marakeb Technologies aims to expand its capabilities in the field of autonomy through a strategic partnership with Fincantieri. Our collective strengths in the integration of unmanned technologies will enable us to create unique opportunities in the UAE and abroad,” Basel Shuhaiber, CEO of Marakeb Technologies, commented.

“This agreement strengthens our group in many respects. Indeed, together with Marakeb Technologies, not only will our positioning in the area be enhanced by a … partnership, but it will also give us the chance of exploring new opportunities. From an innovation standpoint, this agreement will also allow us to kick-start the development of cutting-edge solutions,” Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of Fincantieri Naval Vessel Business Unit, said.

Marakeb Technologies, which is 30% owned by the UAE’s defense enabler Tawazun Economic Council, designs and manufactures technological products that range from advanced autonomous systems to ground control stations for military and industrial applications.

