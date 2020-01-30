Seven Seas Splendor Delivered

Seven Seas SplendorImage Courtesy: Fincantieri

Seven Seas Splendor, the second ultra-luxury cruise ship which Fincantieri built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), was delivered today at the Ancona shipyard.

The shipowner already ordered a third unit of the series from Fincantieri in January 2019, which will be delivered in 2023.

The contract was valued at EUR 474 million (USD 536.7 million).

The third unit of the series, which will also be able to accommodate up to 750 guests, is expected to debut in 2023.

Like its sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers on board.

It is the fifth-all-suite vessel in Regent’s fleet.

Fincantieri has built 97 cruise ships since 1990 and other 49 ships are currently being designed or built in all the Group’s yards.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates a combined fleet of 27 ships. The company plans to introduce ten additional ships through 2027.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Royal Caribbean Inks Contact for New Cruise Terminal

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruises signs a long-term contract for a new USD 100 million cruise terminal in Galveston.

read more →

NCL Delivers Solid Quarter Despite Hurricane Dorian Impacts

The company said that the top line exceeded expectations and it recorded the highest quarterly revenue in its history.

read more →

Princess Cruises Vessel Opens Panama Canal's Cruise Season

Princess Cruises' vessel Island Princess

Island Princess' transit marked the beginning of what is expected to be a busy cruise season at the Panama Canal.

read more →

Vision of the Seas Crewmember Dies after Falling Overboard

Vision of the Seas accident

The Filipino sailor is said to have fallen during maintenance work on the ship.

read more →

NCL Sees Record Earnings Despite Cuba Sanctions

Norwegian Cruise Line vessel

The company generated GAAP net income of USD 240.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

read more →

Spectrum of the Seas Debuts in China

Spectrum of the Seas

Spectrum of the Seas made its debut in China on June 3.

read more →

In Depth>

Keel Laid for Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas received its first block as the keel was officially lowered into place.

read more →

RCL Unveils Financial Impact from Oasis of the Seas Incident

Oasis of the Seas in Rotterdam drydock

Oasis of the Seas incident would impact Royal Caribbean Cruises' 2019 earnings.

read more →

Royal Caribbean Cuts Steel for 5th Oasis Cruise Ship

Steel cutting for fifth Oasis class cruise ship

Royal Caribbean launched the construction of its fifth Oasis class ship at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

read more →

Spectrum of the Seas Delivered to Royal Caribbean

Spectrum of the Seas

First ship in the Quantum-Ultra class delivered to Royal Caribbean International in Bremerhaven.

read more →

Oasis of the Seas: 3 Sailings Cancelled after Crane Incident

Oasis of the Seas incident in dry dock

Royal Caribbean cancelled three sailings on board Oasis of the Seas following a dry dock crane incident.

read more →

Crane Hits Oasis of the Seas in Dry Dock

Oasis of the Seas hit by crane in dry dock

A crane collapsed onto Oasis of the Seas in a Grand Bahama Shipyard floating dry dock on April 1.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Eastern Mediterranean Offshore Conference and Exhibition (EMC) 2020

EMC 2020 conference will arm delegates with technical and commercial knowledge to capitalise…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

Video: Spectrum of the Seas Floated Out at Meyer Werft

cruise ship

Spectrum of the Seas leaves Meyer Werft's building dock II in Papenburg, Germany.

read more →

Fincantieri Launches Seven Seas Splendor in Ancona

Seven Seas Splendor

Fincantieri launched the second super luxury cruise ship being built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises on February 9.

read more →

Video: Meyer Werft Cuts Steel for 2nd RCL Quantum Ultra Ship

Odyssey of the Seas

Meyer Werft has cut the first steel for Royal Caribbean's second Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship.

read more →