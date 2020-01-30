Seven Seas Splendor Delivered

zoom Image Courtesy: Fincantieri

Seven Seas Splendor, the second ultra-luxury cruise ship which Fincantieri built for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a brand of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH), was delivered today at the Ancona shipyard.

The shipowner already ordered a third unit of the series from Fincantieri in January 2019, which will be delivered in 2023.

The contract was valued at EUR 474 million (USD 536.7 million).

The third unit of the series, which will also be able to accommodate up to 750 guests, is expected to debut in 2023.

Like its sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri in 2016, Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers on board.

It is the fifth-all-suite vessel in Regent’s fleet.

Fincantieri has built 97 cruise ships since 1990 and other 49 ships are currently being designed or built in all the Group’s yards.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates a combined fleet of 27 ships. The company plans to introduce ten additional ships through 2027.