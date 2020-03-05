Norden Reports Its Best Quarterly Result in 5 Years

NordenImage Courtesy: Norden

Danish shipping company Norden wrapped up 2019 with profit that was driven by a strong performance in the fourth quarter.

The adjusted result for Norden in Q4 2019 amounted to USD 31 million, making it “the best quarter of the year and the best since Q2 2015.”

Profit for the quarter stood at at USD 32.4 million, including gains on the sale of vessels of USD 1 million. This represented an increase of almost 68 percent when compared to USD 19.3 million seen in the corresponding period a year earlier.

For the full year, the adjusted result stood at USD 23 million, compared to USD 20 million recorded in 2018. EBITDA rose to USD 217.5 million in 2019 from USD 72.5 million in 2018.

The profit for the year was USD 19 million, which includes loss from sale of vessels of USD 4 million, compared to USD 28.8 million reported in 2018.

According to Jan Rindbo, Norden’s CEO, this is the third consecutive year of profit for the company, driven by a strong adjusted result in the fourth quarter.

During the year, Norden’s business unit Dry Operator generated an adjusted result of USD 8 million. After a challenging period in mid-2019, Dry Operator successfully navigated a market in strong decline in the fourth quarter.

In Dry Owner business unit, despite reduced revenue days due to off-hire in connection with the installation of scrubbers, the unit generated an adjusted result of USD 2 million, benefiting from high coverage.

In a year with high volatility in product tanker rates, Norden’s Tanker business generated an Adjusted Result of USD 13 million. After a period with very poor market conditions in the middle of the year, the tanker market improved significantly towards the end of the year.

“Despite challenging markets and an uncertain outlook due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, NORDEN expects to deliver improved earnings with an expected adjusted result for 2020 in the range of USD 30 to 70 million,”  Norden’s CEO concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Norden Bets on Tankers amid Positive Outlook

norden

Norden A/S is starting 2020 with a bolstered tanker fleet.

read more →

BW LPG’s CEO Martin Ackermann Resigns

Martin Ackermann

Martin Ackermann to step down as CEO of BW LPG Limited.

read more →

Norden Grows Its Commitment to Biofuel

Norden tanker

The project will see the duo explore the characteristics of biofuel and prove its suitability for future use.

read more →

Norden Creates Targeted Decarbonization Role

Norden vessel

The role will be led by Henrik Røjel with an aim to accelerate efforts in developing CO2 neutral transportation.

read more →

Navios Holdings Sells Its Ship Management for USD 20 Mn

Navios Happiness in Port of Hamburg

The ship management division was sold to N Shipmanagement Acquisition Corp. and related entities.

read more →

Navios Acquisition Agrees Sale and Leaseback for 10 Ships

Tanker

The transactions are expected to reduce Navios Acquisition's debt by USD 33.4 million or 3% of outstanding debt.

read more →

In Depth>

Norden Signs Two New Contracts of Affreightment

Norden

The deals include a 6-year contract for wood pellets transportation and a 3-year coal shipping agreement.

read more →

Norden Tests Biofuel on Another Tanker

norden

Norden is conducting a second test voyage with a large ocean-going vessel powered by CO2 neutral biofuel.

read more →

Norden Bolsters Middle East Presence with New Contract

norden

Norden signs a three-year contract of affreightment with Qatar Vinyl Company.

read more →

TORM Posts Its Strongest Quarterly Result in 3 Years

tankers

The rise in TORM's profit in Q1 2019 was driven by product tanker market recovery.

read more →

Higher Volumes, Rates Drive Hapag-Lloyd's Earnings Up

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd off to a good start amid higher volumes, better freight rates and a stronger US dollar.

read more →

Dry Cargo Market Collapse Affects Norden's Earnings in Q1

norden-1

Norden closed Q1 2019 with a net loss, impacted by a decline in the dry cargo market.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Norden Offloads Bulker Quartet

norden

Norden disposed of four dry cargo vessels in the past few weeks. 

read more →

Impairment Losses Drive ZIM into the Red

ZIM vessel

ZIM plunged into red during 2018 due to a impairment loss of USD 38 million on vessels held for sale.

read more →

Denmark's NORDEN Expanding to Africa

NORDEN Africa expansion

The company said it would focus on industrial bulk port logistics projects.

read more →