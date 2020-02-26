Keppel Completes FPSO Conversion under 7 Months

zoom FPSO Abigail-Joseph; Image courtesy: Keppel O&M

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has delivered FPSO Abigail-Joseph to Yinson Nepeta Production Ltd (Yinson), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings Berhad.

The FPSO modification and upgrading project is the yard’s 134 floating production vessel, which was completed in under seven months, Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M said.

Keppel’s scope in this project included refurbishment and life extension work, engineering and procurement, fabrication and installation of new structures including the helideck and riser balcony, as well as the installation, integration and completion of topside modules.

“This is our third FPSO conversion project with Keppel since 2012, and our close partnership has grown from strength to strength. Leveraging our FPSO expertise and Keppel’s experience in vessel conversions, we are able to achieve this significant industry milestone and bring FPSO Abigail-Joseph to market quickly, maximising its operational uptime,” Lim Chern Yuan, Group CEO of Yinson Holdings, added.

FPSO Abigail-Joseph has a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 60,000 barrels of liquid blpd. It also has a gas compression capacity of 34 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and a storage capacity of not less than 550,000 barrels of oil. It is designed for 15 years of operations without dry docking.

Chartered by First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Ltd (FIRST E&P) on a firm seven-year contract with options to extend, FPSO Abigail-Joseph is slated for deployment in Block OML 83/85 in the Anyala-Madu field, Niger State, Nigeria.