xChange: Empty Containers Piling Up in Shanghai

containersIllustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Empty containers are piling up in Shanghai, the world’s biggest port, according to the data from xChange, a Germany-based startup focusing on the repositioning of containers.

“The Container Availability Index shows relatively high values for 40 High Cube containers (0.58), 40 Dry Cargo containers (0.46) and 20 Dry Cargo containers (0.62),” xChange said commenting on the impact of coronavirus on container availability.

As explained, every number above 0.5 indicates a surplus of equipment.

“Looking back at the last two years, we can see container availability growing by 10% from 2019 and by even 17,7% from 2018. However, the container availability forecast shows similar values for 40 HCs (0.55), 40DCs (0.17) and 20DCS (0.55) Qingdao – indicating  small deficit of containers … maybe because companies are still trying to get their cargo out of China from a port, further away from Wuhan?” the company continued.

Events like virus outbreaks often have a huge impact on shipping and container logistics.

“Downsides from decreased vessel demand far outweigh positives from fleet inefficiencies, particularly in cases when an epidemic epicentre is China. For shipping lines, such events lower utilization rates and result in higher costs on routes as most companies are concerned that the potential inability for Chinese employees to work at mills, refineries, factories and terminals due to quarantine situation. The first sign of that is that the Chinese government already expanded the New Year holidays by 3 days,” xChange added.

The coronavirus outbreak, stemming from the inland city, Wuhan, Hubei province, has spread to some of China’s major port cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Tianjin. The virus outbreak coincides with the Chinese New Year in the last week of January when large population movements from China are expected.

As such, additional cases have been identified in a growing number of countries internationally such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore as well as one case in the United States.

Over 2,800 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in China, and the death toll has risen to 80 people, the Shanghai List reports citing the country’s officials.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Shanghai Remains World’s Top Container Port

Port of Shanghai

China's Shanghai port remains the world's busiest container port.

read more →

Navios Containers Stretches Charters for 10,000 TEU Duo

Containership

The extensions were agreed for Navios Unison and Navios Constellation at USD 27,300 per day net until May 2024.

read more →

New Ocean Carrier Schedule Reliability Index on the Horizon

Containership

The index will aim to help shippers optimize their supply chains.

read more →

Yang Ming Adds New Service amid Rising Trade Tensions

Yang Ming vessel

Impact from the tensions is expected to cause a relocation and adjustment of cargo flow and supply chains.

read more →

Yantian Express Unloads All Containers, Leaves Halifax

Hapag-Lloyd vessel

The fire-damaged Yantian Express finalized cargo operations in Halifax and departed the port on June 2, 2019.

read more →

Fire-Damaged Yantian Express to Be Repaired in Asia

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Yantian Express would sail to Asia for repairs, after completing discharge operations in Halifax.

read more →

In Depth>

xChange: Ins and Outs of Demurrage and Detention

Containers

For most companies and container types, demurrage fees are close to USD 100 per container and per day.

read more →

10,000 TEU Boxship Joins Navios Containers' Fleet

container-ship

Navios Maritime Containers takes delivery of a secondhand 10,000 TEU containership.

read more →

PH Gov't Action on Overstaying Boxes Improves Efficiency

containers

ICTSI welcomes "concrete steps" taken by the Philippine government to clear Manila ports of overstaying cargo.

read more →

Ship with ZPMC Cranes Set for Husky Terminal Touchdown

Husky Terminal

The West Coast’s largest container cranes will be capable of serving two 18,000-TEU container ships at the same time.

read more →

Alphaliner: Tariffs Intensify US Container Imbalance

Containers

Alphaliner: Imbalance of US container imports over exports worsened despite protectionist trade policies.

read more →

Damaged Yantian Express Boxes Yet to Be Discharged

Hapag-Lloyd

Yantian Express still waiting for final approval to discharge damaged containers two weeks after it arrived in Freeport.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

198 Containers on Fire-Stricken Yantian Express a Total Loss

hapag-lloyd

A total of 198 containers have been identified as a total loss due to the fire on board Yantian Express.

read more →

Number of Lost MSC Zoe Containers Jumps to 345

MSC Zoe container spill

Rijkswaterstaat: The number of containers that fell from MSC Zoe in early January 2019 has jumped to 345.

read more →

Construction of Brisbane Mega Cruise Terminal Moves Forward

brisbane

The Port of Brisbane selects principal contractors for its Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.

read more →