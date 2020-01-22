Containership Hit by ‘Devastating’ Fire off Mozambique

KOTUGImage Courtesy: KOTUG

A fire broke out in the engine room of the Sub Panamax containership EM Oinousses while the ship was sailing from Maputo to Mombasa on January 20, 2020.

Dutch towage company KOTUG International BV said that two of its rotortugs picked up the Mayday signal from the containership on Monday evening.

The ship’s crew managed to extinguish the fire, however, at approximately 50 miles off the coast of Nacala, Mozambique, the ship was unable to control its course as a result of the fire damage.

Kotug described the fire as devastating.

The steerless containership was battling high swells and the safety of its 25 crew members was at risk.

Having received the Mayday signal, KOTUG’s Rotortugs RT Spirit and RT Magic were sent to the scene to salvage the stricken vessel. They towed the ship to a safe haven at the Port of Nacala on January 21 where the crew members were able to disembark safely.

There were no injuries reported to the containership’s crew.

“We are glad that we were able to bring the MV EM Oinousses and its crew to a safe haven and prevented a possible disaster for the vessel, its crew, and the environment,” says Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO of KOTUG International.

The Greek-flagged 2,506 TEU containership was built in 2000 and is operated by Europseas Shipping, according to the data from VesselsValue.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Lithium Battery Cargo Caused Cosco Pacific's Fire

Cosco boxship

Cosco Pacific's cargo hold fire caused by spontaneous combustion of misdeclared lithium batteries.

read more →

Cosco Boxship Hit by a Fire

COSCO containership

A fire broke out on board Cosco Pacific, off Indian coast.

read more →

ABS Introduces Industry's 1st Guide to Tackle Boxship Fires

fire

ABS's guide is addressing firefighting and safety systems of cargo holds of container vessels.

read more →

Smit Lamnalco Wins 10-Year FLNG Services Deal in Mozambique

FLNG

The company is to provide integrated marine services to the first Mozambique FLNG terminal.

read more →

MOL, Karpowership Unveil 1st LNG-to-Powership Project

KARMOL

MOL and Karpoweship are to jointly carry out the first LNG-to-Powership project in Mozambique.

read more →

Fire aboard APL Containership Damages Six Boxes

APL Le Havre on fire off Guyarat

The fire broke out in the ship's aft section near the accommodation block.

read more →

In Depth>

Chemical Cargo Ignites aboard Boxship in Thailand Port

KMTC containership on fire in Thailand

Initial reports suggested that the fire broke out in cargo containing the chemical calcium hypochlorite.

read more →

Boxship Stadt Dresden Suffers Main Engine Issues in Venice

Containership Stadt Dresden

The containership Stadt Dresden experienced main engine issues while berthing in Venice, Hapag-Lloyd informed.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Olga Maersk to Miss Repair Deadline

maersk-1

The repair period of Olga Maersk will be extended until February 23, 2019.

read more →

Vessel Fire Claims Six Casualties in Durban Port

Vessel fire at Port of Durban

SAMSA: Six people have lost their lives in a vessel fire at the Port of Durban.

read more →

APL Vancouver Cleared to Continue Its Voyage

APL Vancouver

Fire-stricken APL Vancouver was cleared for departure on February 12 and is on its way to Singapore.

read more →

APL Vancouver Fire Under Control off Vietnam

APL Vancouver Fire

The situation aboard the fire-stricken APL Vancouver is under control, according to the ship's operator APL.

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology

As varied threats in the Mediterranean Sea continue to proliferate, the need to advance…

read more >

2nd GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

Forum you will find out from the regulators, government bodies and major ports’ representatives what the near…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

APL Vancouver Hit by Fire off Vietnam

Fire aboard APL Vancouver

Signs of fire present aboard APL Vancouver four days after it runs into trouble while sailing from Shekou to Singapore.

read more →

Olga Maersk Suffers Engine Room Fire, Crew Safe

Maersk

A fire broke out in the engine room on board Maersk's Panamax containership Olga Maersk.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Yantian Express Heading for Freeport, Bahamas

Hapag-Lloyd

The fire-stricken containership Yantian Express will head for the Port of Freeport, Bahamas.

read more →