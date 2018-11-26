Yamal LNG Completes 1st STS LNG Transshipment in Norway

Yamal LNG has completed the first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG transshipment in the area near the port of Honningsvag in northern Norway.

The Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker Vladimir Rusanov reloaded some 170,000 cbm of LNG delivered from the Yamal LNG facility at Sabetta to the lower ice-class designated tanker Pskov on November 24, 2018.

Upon completion of the transshipment, Pskov proceeded toward the planned port of discharge.

“The first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment is a very important commercial milestone for us,” Lev Feodosyev, Novatek’s First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, commented.

“This approach allows us to optimize our transport costs by decreasing the travel distance of the Arc7 ice-class tankers and to ensure timely offloading of LNG from Yamal LNG project,” he explained.

“The experience we gain from ship-to-ship LNG transshipments will be used at our future large-scale LNG transshipment projects in Kamchatka and the Murmansk region,” Feodosyev added.

The Yamal LNG joint venture is owned by Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%) and Silk Road Fund (9.9%).

Launched in late 2013, Yamal LNG leverages the immense onshore gas resources of Russia’s Yamal Peninsula. It envisages nearly 16.5 million metric tons of LNG to transit through the port of Sabetta per annum, with all LNG production sold to customers in Europe and Asia under 15- to 20-year contracts.

A series of 15 ice-breaking Arc7-ice class LNG carriers was ordered to service the Yamal LNG project, providing year-round transportation of LNG in the challenging ice conditions of the Kara Sea. In December 2017, the first LNG cargo produced by Yamal LNG at Sabetta was transported by the pilot vessel of the series, Christophe de Margerie, operated by Sovcomflot.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Yamal LNG Starts Production at 3rd Train

Yamal LNG

Yamal LNG has commenced initial production of LNG at the plant’s third train.

read more →

Teekay: Second Yamal LNG Icebreaker Delivered in Russia

Yamal LNG

The 2nd ice-class LNG vessel provided by Teekay to the Yamal LNG project was delivered in Sabetta.

read more →

DSME Names Ice-Breaking LNG Carrier for Yamal Project

Ice-breaking LNG carrier Vladimir Vize

DSME held a naming ceremony for an ice-breaking LNG carrier, jointly ordered by MOL and China COSCO Shipping.

read more →

Novatek Eyes LNG Transshipment Complex in Kamchatka

LNG carrier

Novatek is looking to construct a marine LNG transshipment complex in the territory of Kamchatka.

read more →

Dynagas LNG Partners Delivers Yenisei River, Extends Charter

LNG carriers

Dynagas LNG Partners LP delivers Yenisei River to Yamal LNG earlier, extends the long-term charter.

read more →

SCF's LNG Carrier Loads 1st Cargo from Yamal LNG's 2nd Train

Pskov

Pskov loads first cargo produced at Yamal LNG plant's second LNG train.

read more →

In Depth>

Yamal LNG Ships Two Million Tons of LNG

LNG carrier Vladimir Rusanov

OAO Yamal LNG has shipped two million tons of liquefied natural gas produced at its first LNG train.

read more →

Novatek Ships First Yamal LNG Cargo to India

PAO Novatek has shipped its first LNG cargo produced by the Yamal LNG project to the Indian market.

read more →

Yamal LNG Passes 1 Mn Ton Mark of Shipped LNG

The first million tons of LNG shipped from Russia's Arctic gas project Yamal LNG.

read more →

MOL Set on Unlocking the Potential of Northern Sea Route

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has set sights on seizing the gains from the growth of transported goods via the Northern Sea Route.

read more →

GAC Russia Inks Yamal LNG Ship Agency Deal

GAC Russia has won a contract to manage Yamal LNG's fleet of icebreaker tankers at Sabetta port for the next three years.

read more →

Oldendorff Performs Trial Transshipment off Andaman

Oldendorff Carriers has conducted a transshipment operation in the water of the Andaman Islands.

read more →

Events>

<< Nov 2018 >>
MTWTFSS
29 30 31 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 1 2

GREENTECH IN SHIPPING GLOBAL FORUM

The mindset of sustainability and efficiency is the key to unlocking successful business…

read more >

Maritime Information Warfare

SMi are thrilled to announce the return of Maritime Information Warfare conference, now in its second year…

read more >

Offshore Wind Europe 2018

The Offshore Wind Europe speaker line-up is supported by executives who are leading the charge…

read more >

The Nineteenth CWC World LNG Summit & Awards Evening

The CWC World LNG Summit & Awards Evening is recognised as the premier end of year gathering for the global LNG industry…

read more >

MOL, COSCO Name Their 1st Ice-Breaking Yamal LNG Carrier

Japan's MOL and China COSCO Shipping Corporation name their first Yamal ice-breaking LNG carrier Vladimir Rustanov.

read more →

SCF Carrier Starts 1st Commercial Voyage for Yamal LNG

Christophe de Margerie has commenced the commercial voyage carrying the first Yamal LNG cargo.

read more →

Christophe de Margerie to Load 1st Yamal LNG Cargo This Week

The first liquefied natural gas cargo from Russia’s Yamal LNG terminal is scheduled to be loaded utilizing ...

read more →