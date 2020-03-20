Houston to Reopen Terminals after ILA Worker Positive for COVID-19 Gets Quarantined

Houston Ship ChannelImage Courtesy: Pixabay

Port Houston plans to reopen its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals today, March 20, 2020.

The terminals were closed after one ILA worker, who recently worked at both Bayport and Barbours Cut Terminals, tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The port authority said it had conducted a thorough investigation regarding the ILA worker, who has been put in quarantine at the hospital.

“Port Houston has conducted a joint investigation with the ILA which indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited. Following CDC guidelines, all those that he has been in direct contact with during the 2 days worked at Port Houston facilities are in self-quarantine. Additionally, those who maintained social distancing from the worker, and have low risk, have been advised,” port authority.

“We have taken prudent steps to ensure we resume operations responsibly and safely. We will be resuming vessel operations this evening at 1900 at both container terminals.”

