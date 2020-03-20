Carnival Bracing for Net Loss in 2020 FY as a Result of COVID-19

Carnival TriumphImage Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Carnival Corporation expects to post a net loss for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020, as a consequence of the blow coronavirus pandemic has had on the cruise market.

The cruise industry has been faced with major challenges as ports around the world have introduced restrictions on cruise ship calls in order to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.

Several ships reported infection cases on board, prompting a massive backlash from the public that blamed the cruise operators for the inability to maintain health safety onboard the cruise ships.

Port restrictions on docking and disembarkation followed by an increasing number of cases on board cruise ships, and subsequent travel advisories discouraging people to go on cruises enticed cruise operators to suspend their operations for a couple of months as government across the globe work to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Carnival has implemented a temporary pause of its global fleet cruise operations across all brands.  Each brand has separately announced the duration of its pause.

“Significant events affecting travel, including COVID-19, typically have an impact on booking patterns, with the full extent of the impact generally determined by the length of time the event influences travel decisions,” Carnival said.

“The corporation believes the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on its operations and global bookings will have a material negative impact on its financial results and liquidity.  The corporation is taking additional actions to improve its liquidity, including capital expenditure and expense reductions, and pursuing additional financing.”

 To that end, the company has fully drawn its credit facility secured with a syndicate of lenders back in August 2019, equaling USD 3 billion for a period of six months.

The move has been ascribed to the need of increasing the company’s cash position and preserving financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The proceeds from the loan will be available to be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes.

 

 

 

 

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Houston to Reopen Terminals

Houston Ship Channel

Port Houston plans to reopen its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals on March 20, 2020.

read more →

Carnival Offers Its Cruise Ships to Serve as Hospitals

Carnival Victory

Carnival has offered select cruise ships for use as temporary hospitals to help address COVID-19.

read more →

Maersk Drops 2020 Guidance amid Coronavirus Uncertainties

Maersk containership

Maersk decided to suspend the 2020 guidance on EBITDA pending more clarity on the market development.

read more →

TORM Bullish on Outlook despite COVID-19, Oil Price Crash

TORM LOGO

TORM is reaping fruits from one of the strongest starts of a year for the product tanker market.

read more →

Coronavirus Impact on Blank Sailings Subsiding

containership

Blanking of sailings out of China by ocean carriers due to the Coronavirus impact is subsiding rapidly.

read more →

Royal Caribbean Adds USD 550 Mn to Combat COVID-19 Impact

RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its revolving credit capacity by USD 550 million.

read more →

In Depth>

Norden Reports Its Best Quarterly Result in 5 Years

Norden

Danish shipping company Norden wrapped up 2019 with profit.

read more →

World Ports Conference 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 Fears

Antwerp

IAPH has canceled the 2020 World Ports Conference, which was due to be held from March 17 to 19 in Antwerp, Belgium.

read more →

COVID-19 Impact Pushes Carriers' Revenue Loss to USD 1.9 Bln

Containership

Out of 111 blanked sailings on the Transpacific, 48 have been blanked due to COVID-19.

read more →

Singapore Cuts Port Dues to Passenger Ships

Cruise ship

The measure is part of COVID-19 relief package.

read more →

Carnival Cruise Ship Discharges Grey Water at Port Canaveral

Carnival Elation

A cruise ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line spilled grey water from non-sewage waste water systems at Port Canaveral.

read more →

Delivery of Carnival's LNG-Powered Cruise Ship Delayed

Mardi Gras

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has delayed delivery of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Carnival Corp Breaks Ground on New Cruise Terminal in Japan

Carnival Corporation officially launched the construction of a new cruise terminal at the port of Sasebo

Carnival Corporation will construct and operate the new terminal, expected to open in summer 2020.

read more →

Carnival Gets Approval to Expand Terminal F at PortMiami

Cruise Terminal F at PortMiami

The expanded terminal will be capable of supporting the operations of Carnival's new Excel class ship.

read more →

Carnival Panorama Passes Sea Trials with Flying Colors

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship is scheduled to debut from Long Beach in December 2019.

read more →