Ocean Yield Accepts Delivery of Two Scorpio Ultramaxes

BulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Norwegian shipowner Ocean Yield ASA has taken delivery of two Ultramax dry bulk vessels purchased from Monaco-based Scorpio Bulkers. 

As informed, the ships, SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles, commenced nine- and ten-year bareboat charters to Scorpio.

The 61,000 SBI Cronos and SBI Achilles were built in Japan in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

In February this year, the two companies signed a sale and leaseback agreement for the two Ultramaxes and one Kamsarmax. Under the deal, Ocean Yield bought the ship trio for USD 62.8 million net of pre-paid charter hire with long-term bareboat charters to Scorpio.

Additionally, Ocean Yield committed to partly finance the scrubber installation on the three abovementioned vessels, with an additional of USD 1.5 million per vessel during 2020.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Ocean Yield Wins Arbitration Case against Okeanis

Gavel

Ocean Yield wins arbitration case against Okeanis ECO Tankers.

read more →

Scorpio in Sale and Leaseback with Ocean Yield for 3 Bulkers

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers has decided to sell and leaseback three vessels to Ocean Yield.

read more →

Ocean Yield Adds LR2 Tanker Trio

Tanker

Ocean Yield ASA has taken delivery of three long range 2 (LR2) product tankers built in China.

read more →

Ocean Yield Adds Handysize Newbuilding to Its Fleet

Bulker

Upon delivery, the 39,000 dwt newbuilt started a 10-year bareboat charter.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Offloads Ultramax Pair

bulker

Scorpio Bulkers is selling two of its Ultramax vessels, SBI Puma and SBI Cougar.

read more →

Ocean Yield Collects USD 125 Mn from Hybrid Bond Issue

Finance

The net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes including new investments.

read more →

In Depth>

Ocean Yield Buys New Handysize with Long-Term Charter

Bulker

The bulker has a 10-year bareboat charter to a company owned and guaranteed by Interlink Maritime Corp.

read more →

Aker Energy Extends Option for Ocean Yield FPSO Again

FPSO Dhirubhai-1

The parties have now agreed to extend the option period until December 31, against additional compensation.

read more →

New VLCC with 15-Year Charter Joins Ocean Yield

Shipping

Upon delivery, the ship commenced a 15-year bareboat charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp.

read more →

Ocean Yield Buying Newcastlemax with 15-Year Charter

Bulker

The Newcastlemax newbuilding has a 15-year bareboat charter with Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

read more →

Ocean Yield Accepts Delivery of Another VLCC Newbuild

tanker

The VLCC commenced a fifteen-year bareboat charter to Greece-based Okeanis Eco Tankers.

read more →

Ocean Yield, Aker Stretch FPSO Dhirubhai-1 Charter Option

FPSO Dhirubhai-1

The parties agreed to extend the charter option for FPSO Dhirubhai-1 by three months.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Ocean Yield Takes Delivery of Scorpio's Ultramax Pair

bulker

Ocean Yield ASA takes delivery of two 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessels.

read more →

New VLCC with 15-Year Charter Joins Ocean Yield

Tanker

Ocean Yield takes delivery of a new VLCC with a 15-year bareboat charter to Okeanis Eco Tankers.

read more →

Ocean Yield Buys Ultramax Duo with Long-Term Charters

Bulker

Ocean Yield is to acquire two Ultramax dry bulk vessels for USD 42 million net of a seller's credit.

read more →