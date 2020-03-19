CMHI Haimen Launches One, Cuts 1st Steel for Another SunStone Newbuild

zoom Image Courtesy: Ulstein

On March 16, China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Haimen celebrated two milestones — a launching ceremony for one expedition cruise vessel and steel cutting for another.

Both ships have been ordered by US-based SunStone Ships and designed by Norwegian ship builder and designer Ulstein.

Ocean Victory, the third unit in the SunStone Ships’ Infinity series, was launched on Monday.

The 104.4-meter-long, 200-passenger ship is the second exploration cruise vessel built at the yard featuring Ulstein’s X-Box design. It is a sister vessel to Greg Mortimer, which was delivered to SunStone in 2019, despite the fact that Ocean Victory differs in several ways.

The newbuild has been chartered out to Albatros Travel for Antarctica journeys in the winter season and to American Queen Steamboat for Alaska cruises in the summer.

Also on Monday, CMHI Haimen cut the first steel for Sylvia Earle, the second vessel in SunStone’s Infinity class.

With a length of 104.4 meters, a width of 18.4 meters, it will be able to accommodate 126 passengers. Once completed, the expedition ship will be operated by Australian cruise company Aurora Expeditions.