P&O Cruises’ New LNG-Fueled Vessel Leaves Shipyard in Germany

Meyer WerftImage Courtesy: Meyer Werft

Iona, a new LNG-powered cruise ship to be operated by British P&O Cruises, left Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, on March 18 to be conveyed on the river Ems to Eemshaven in the Netherlands. 

The 180,000-ton newbuild is planned to arrive in Eemshaven in the evening hours of March 19.

Later on, Iona will go through several days of technical and nautical sea trials in the North Sea.

The Ems barrier will be helping Iona to pass through the river Ems, a procedure which will be kept as short as possible. Specifically, Iona will proceed in reverse up the river Ems to the North Sea. This approach has proven successful in the past as it makes it easier to maneuver the ship, Meyer Werft explained.

Two tugs will be providing assistance in the process.

Able to accommodate 5,200 passengers, Iona has been described as Britain’s biggest cruise vessel. It is also the first ship in the UK cruise market to be powered by LNG.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Meyer Turku Starts Hull Assembly of LNG-Fueled Costa Toscana

Costa Toscana

Meyer Turku shipyard has launched the hull assembly of Costa Toscana.

read more →

Meyer Turku Boasts Strong Growth

Costa Smeralda

Meyer Turku Oy reports production growth of 46 percent compared to the results from 2016.

read more →

NYK Orders 2nd LNG-Fueled PCTC

NYK LNG-Fuelled PCTC

NYK has placed an order to build a second LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co.

read more →

Japan's 1st LNG-Fueled Ship Bunkered for the 100th Time

LNG Bunkering

On January 23, the tugboat Sakigake was supplied with LNG for the 100th time since its delivery in 2015.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Refueled with LNG in Barcelona for 1st Time

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda has made its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling in the port Barcelona. 

read more →

AIDAcosma Will Be AIDA Cruises' 2nd LNG-Powered Ship

AIDAcosma

Neptun Werft has held a keel-laying ceremony for AIDA Cruises' second LNG-powered cruise ship.

read more →

In Depth>

MOL Wraps Up LNG Bunkering Trial in Port of Kobe

LNG fuel bunkering with tugboat Ishin

The trial on the LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin represents the first LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Kobe.

read more →

Work Begins on AIDA Cruises' New LNG-Fueled Ship

aida_cruises

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has cut the first steel for the next cruise ship for AIDA Cruises.

read more →

Meyer Werft Announces Float Out of Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Encore is scheduled to leave Meyer Werft covered building dock II on August 17.

read more →

Saga Cruises' Newest Ship on Milestone Visit to Southampton

Spirit of Discovery arriving in Southampton

The ship is touring the UK on its maiden voyage.

read more →

Construction Starts on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

The ship is scheduled to be delivered from Vard Langsten in Norway in May 2021.

read more →

Meyer Werft Announces Float Out of Saga Cruises' New Ship

Spirit_of_Discovery

Spirit of Discovery to leave the covered building dock I at Meyer Werft on Sunday.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Hyundai Mipo Gets AiP for LNG-Fueled MR Tanker Design

Hyundai Mipo, AiP for LNG-fuelled MR tanker design

Lloyd's Register granted an approval in principle for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard's LNG-fueled MR tanker design.

read more →

AIDAnova Supplied with LNG during Maiden Call in Barcelona

AIDAnova LNG bunkering in Barcelona

AIDAnova was fueled with LNG for the first time in the Mediterranean on April 26.

read more →

Princess Cruises, Fincantieri Ink Final Deals for Two Ships

diamond-princess

Princess Cruises and Fincantieri sign final contracts for the construction of two next-generation 175,000-ton ...

read more →