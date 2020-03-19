Coronavirus Measures: Vale May Close Iron Ore Terminal in Malaysia

ValeIllustration. Image Courtesy: Vale

Brazilian mining giant Vale said it is considering a temporary halt of its distribution center in Malaysia, Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT), amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The terminal, which recorded iron ore shipments of 23.7 million tons in 2019, could suspend operations from March 21 to 31.

The announcement comes as Malaysia is implementing measures to restrict movement nationwide to fight the COVID-19 spread. Until the end of March, the country has banned travel aboard and closed schools and businesses.

“Vale is communicating with the authorities to clarify supposed restrictions imposed by the local government on transportation between cities, what could limit the access of workers to TRMT,” according to the company.

“In that scenario, vessels heading to TRMT will be redirected and redistributed among our blending facilities in China with no expected impact on production and sales volume in 2020, but with an impact on sales of approximately 800,000 t in 1Q20.”

Earlier this week, Vale also decided to ramp down its Voisey’s Bay mining operation in Canada and place it on care and maintenance for a period of four weeks.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Hurtigruten to Take All Ships Out of Service amid COVID-19

Hurtigruten

As a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, Hurtigruten suspends all operations on the Norwegian coast.

read more →

Germany's FSG Halts Operations due to Coronavirus

FSG

Germany's shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft has suspended all operations due to the coronavirus.

read more →

Marinakis Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis,

Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

read more →

20 Capesize Bulkers Scrapped Already in 2020

Bulker

Poor bulker markets have pushed owners to scrap 20 Capesize bulkers so far this year.

read more →

Coronavirus Pushes Japanese Cruise Operator into Bankruptcy

japan

A Japanese cruise operator has been forced to file for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

read more →

Update: 2 AIDAaura Passengers Test Negative for Coronavirus

coronavirus

The two AIDAaura cruise ship passengers who were suspected to be infected with coronavirus have tested negative.

read more →

In Depth>

Fuel Tanks of Grounded Stellar Banner Intact

Stellar Banner

The fuel tanks of Stellar Banner remain intact, according to Polaris Shipping.

read more →

Authorities Rush to Avert Potential Spill from Listing Ship

Stellar Banner

Companies and authorities in Brazil scrambling to avoid pollution from the listing ore carrier.

read more →

Vale: 20 Evacuated after Giant Iron Ore Ship Starts Listing

Stellar Banner

MV Stellar Banner crew evacuated after the bulker experienced bow damage and started listing heavily.

read more →

Contship Italia's Operations Unaffected by Coronavirus

Citavecchia Italy

Contship Italia Group announced that its terminal operations are not affected by the rise in coronavirus cases in Italy.

read more →

Update: 747 Westerdam Crew Test Negative for COVID-19

Westerdam

Cambodia: All 747 crew members on board Westerdam have tested negative for coronavirus.

read more →

Coronavirus: 781 Westerdam Passengers Test Negative

Westerdam

Cambodia: 781 passengers onboard Westerdam have tested negative for coronavirus.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Coronavirus Case Confirmed after Hundreds Leave Westerdam

Westerdam

A passenger who recently disembarked Westerdam in Cambodia tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia.

read more →

66 More Coronavirus Cases Identified on Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess

An additional 66 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

read more →

Vale's Recovery to Be the Biggest Swing Factor for Iron Ore

Bulker

Wood Mackenzie forecasts an accelerated recovery in shipments from Q1-20.

read more →