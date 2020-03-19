McKeil Marine Buys 5th Ship in 13 Months

Canada’s marine services provider McKeil Marine Limited has purchased the Adfines Sea, an intermediate-sized ice class 1A product tanker.

As informed, the tanker has been renamed the Northern Spirit and is currently in operation.

Built in 2011, the Adfines Sea was previously owned by Swiss ABC Maritime, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

The 21,859 cbm tanker is a sister ship to the Adfines Star that was bought by McKeil last month.

With this latest addition, McKeil is said to have one of the fastest-growing fleets in Canada with the acquisition of five vessels in the last 13 months.

“The addition of the Adfines Sea supports the continued focus on growing our tanker fleet here at McKeil with high quality Lakes-ready vessels, following the acquisition of the Hinch Spirit and Wicky Spirit in 2019,” Captain Scott Bravener, President of McKeil Marine Limited, commented.

Featuring a length of 152 metres and a width of 23 metres, the 19,100 dwt Adfines Sea will continue to trade as a foreign-flag vessel between Europe and the Great Lakes on a consistent trading pattern, the company said.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Oman's Asyad Group Merges Shipping, Ship Repair Businesses

Oman Shipping

Asyad Group has decided to integrate Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company.

read more →

Euronav Sells One of Its Oldest Suezmaxes

Tanker

Euronav NV has decided to dispose of one of its oldest Suezmax vessels, the 2003-built Finesse.

read more →

Scorpio Tankers' President Buys 2K Call Option Contracts

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers' President, Robert Bugbee, has bought call options on 200,000 common shares of the company.

read more →

Euroseas Buys Containership Quartet

containership

Greek ship owner and operator Euroseas is to acquire four secondhand 4,253 TEU containerships.

read more →

ChartCo, Marine Press Announce Merger

The new company will be called OneOcean.

read more →

Global Piracy on the Decline, IMB Report Indicates

Piracy

Gulf of Guinea remains a high risk area, it was noted.

read more →

In Depth>

Poland's Polferries Buys RoPax Ferry Nova Star

The ferry has been on a bareboat charter to Polferries since September 2018.

read more →

Spliethoff Orders Two Newbuilds in China

Spliethoff

Dutch Spliethoff signed a contract with China's Mawei Shipyard to build two DP2 B-type vessels.

read more →

Seaspan Buys 2010-Built Boxship, Enters Charter with ONE

Seaspan Corporation

The time charter has a four-month option.

read more →

Seacor Buys SEA-Vista Stake from JV Partner

Tanker Liberty at sea trials

The interest was purchased for USD 106 million in cash and 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock.

read more →

Jinhui Cancels Second Chartworld Supramax after Delay

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited

The second unit was cancelled after not being delivered by the May 31 deadline.

read more →

McKeil Marine Grows Fleet with Chemical Tanker

tanker

Topaz, an IMO 2, ice class 1A chemical tanker, has been renamed Hinch Spirit.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Ocean Yield Takes Delivery of Scorpio's Ultramax Pair

bulker

Ocean Yield ASA takes delivery of two 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessels.

read more →

MOL Takes Delivery of New Malacca Max VLCC

Very large crude carrier (VLCC) Phoenix Jamnagar

MOL took delivery of the very large crude carrier Phoenix Jamnagar on April 24.

read more →

Kongsberg Wraps Up Rolls-Royce Acquisition

Kongsberg, Rolls-Royce unite

Work on integration begins as Kongsberg finalizes acquisition of Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine on April 1.

read more →