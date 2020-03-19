McKeil Marine Buys 5th Ship in 13 Months

Canada’s marine services provider McKeil Marine Limited has purchased the Adfines Sea, an intermediate-sized ice class 1A product tanker.

As informed, the tanker has been renamed the Northern Spirit and is currently in operation.

Built in 2011, the Adfines Sea was previously owned by Swiss ABC Maritime, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

The 21,859 cbm tanker is a sister ship to the Adfines Star that was bought by McKeil last month.

With this latest addition, McKeil is said to have one of the fastest-growing fleets in Canada with the acquisition of five vessels in the last 13 months.

“The addition of the Adfines Sea supports the continued focus on growing our tanker fleet here at McKeil with high quality Lakes-ready vessels, following the acquisition of the Hinch Spirit and Wicky Spirit in 2019,” Captain Scott Bravener, President of McKeil Marine Limited, commented.

Featuring a length of 152 metres and a width of 23 metres, the 19,100 dwt Adfines Sea will continue to trade as a foreign-flag vessel between Europe and the Great Lakes on a consistent trading pattern, the company said.