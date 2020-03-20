BIMCO: Tanker Shipping to Face Two Different Realities

TankerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

The tanker shipping industry will likely face two contrasting realities, shipping association BIMCO said in its revised 2020 forecast.  

As explained, the demand is positively impacted in the short term due to the breakdown of the OPEC+ alliance. However, in the longer term, the coronavirus pandemic has “annihilated” global oil demand for 2020.

Freight rates for oil product carriers will be negatively affected by the lower demand but the shipping association expects average freight rates for the year above break-even levels.

What is more, freight rates for crude oil carriers are currently super strong. If and when the geopolitical support eases the oversupplied market, freight rates will likely be below the levels of last year.

Geopolitical tensions that made the OPEC+ alliance break down has subsequently made the crude oil tanker spot freight market erupt. The events that followed the breakdown – and those that are likely to follow, as Saudi Arabia is thoroughly preparing to flood the global oil market – will benefit the crude oil tanker industry specifically while driving fuel costs down more generally, at a time when oil demand generally drops, according to BIMCO.

In massive contrast to the benefits that the crude oil tanker shipping industry enjoys from the geopolitics of the oil market, there is a widespread negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the “Phase One” agreement of the US-China trade war is not delivering on its promises. Even before the effects of the coronavirus, the “Phase One” agreement between China and the US failed to boost volumes of the implicated goods in January. This opening is likely to set the tone for the full year, the association believes.

When speaking about supply, newbuilt deliveries from Chinese yards will be slightly lower than previously anticipated, the association further said.

BIMCO has revised its 2020 forecast for the main shipping markets as the coronavirus is impacting global shipping demand for this year negatively. In the container shipping and dry bulk shipping sectors, demand is negatively affected for the full year.

Read more:

NAT: Decreasing Oil Prices Good News for Tankers

OPEC Resorts to Production Cuts to Curb Coronavirus Impact

tankers

OPEC members proposed today to cut oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day.

China's Oil Thirst Drives Brazilian Exports to All-Time High

tanker

Brazilian crude oil exports hit a record high in December 2019 as China continues to turn to Brazil.

BIMCO Names New Secretary General & CEO

David Loosley

BIMCO has appointed David Loosley as its new Secretary-General & CEO with effect from June 2020.

What Does 2020 Have in Store for Shipping?

Peter Sand

Sand: One of the most worrying trends that has developed recently is the falling trade-to-GDP ratio.

Tanker Deliveries Rise as Demolitions Drop to Decade-Lows

Tanker

Delivered tonnage of crude oil tankers grew by 37%, while total demolitions dropped to the lowest in a decade.

Shipping Industry Dented by Soybean Trade Developments

Bulker

Combined soybean exports from Brazil and the U.S. are down 7.8% in the first eight months of this year.

In Depth

BIMCO Proposes New Regulations in Fight Against Emissions

BIMCO

The proposed solution is more "enforceable" than slow steaming.

Record High Seaborne US Crude Oil Exports in June 2019

Tanker

Total seaborne U.S. crude oil exports increase to a record high at 11.9 million tonnes in June 2019.

Stena Bulk Still Waiting for Approval to Access Stena Impero

Stena Impero

Detainment of tanker Stena Impero and its crew by the Iranian authorities reached 20 days.

BIMCO: Tanker Freight Rates Surge after Hormuz Attacks

Front Altair after attack in Strait of Hormuz

Crude oil tanker freight rates from the Arabian Gulf to China doubled on the back of the recent tanker attacks.

China, South Korea Hammer Out Ballast Water Exchange Deal

Ballast Water Management

International ships flying ROK or Chinese flags set to benefit.

BIMCO, ASBA to Form Gas Tanker Charter Party

LPG vessel

BIMCO, ASBA to develop a charter party for chartering tankers for LPG, anhydrous ammonia and chemical gases.

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

BIMCO Elects Its First Female President

Sadan Kaptanoglu, new BIMCO President

BIMCO elected Şadan Kaptanoğlu, managing director of HI Kaptanoglu Shipping, as new President on May 14.

Rising Capesize Deliveries Imperil Fragile Market Balance

Bulker

Despite increase in demolition volumes, the market for large dry bulk ships is likely to face continued pressure.

BIMCO: US Seaborne Crude Oil Exports at Record High

Tanker

BIMCO: US exports of crude oil reached record high in January, as tonne mile demand dropped.

