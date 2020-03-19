South Africa: No Confirmed COVID-19 Cases onboard Corona Bulker

BulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

South Africa’s Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has confirmed that test results from the individuals suspected to be the first cases of COVID-19 in a South African seaport have all come back negative.

Earlier this week, a crew member of a bulk carrier Corona fell ill with typical coronavirus symptoms following the vessel’s departure from the Port of Cape Town on March 11.

It was later established that he had been on a flight from Istanbul with a fellow crew member and six passengers who embarked the AIDAmira cruise vessel at the port. While only the first crew member was ill, protocols dictated that he and the remaining seven be quarantined.

Both ships were held off port limits outside the Port of Cape Town. The cruise vessel was later allowed to dock but its roughly 1,700 passengers and crew remained onboard pending test results from one suspected COVID-19 case and seven others who had possible contact with him. Yesterday, Germany’s AIDA Cruises, operator of AIDAmira, confirmed that there are no coronavirus cases on board the 48,200 GT passenger ship.

“All parties are relieved that these results have returned negative and that plans can be set in motion for the vessels to continue their journeys,” Captain Sabelo Mdlalose, Acting Chief Harbour Master at TNPA, said.

“This means there have to date been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our ports but we will remain on high alert after this first scare and will keep working with the Port Health unit of the Department of Health to manage vessels who report potential cases.”

Port Health has now granted clearance for both vessels to continue their journeys from the Port of Cape Town.

It is expected that the AIDAmira passengers will be allowed to disembark in the Port of Cape Town and fly onward to their respective countries.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

AIDAmira Passengers Test Negative for COVID-19

AIDA

There are no coronavirus cases on board AIDAmira, a cruise ship currently docked at the Port of Cape Town.

read more →

Corona Crew Member Potentially Infected with COVID-19

Coronavirus

South African authorities place two seafarers into isolation due to COVID-19 onboard Corona.

read more →

Restrictions on 2 More Princess Cruises Ships Rescinded

Princess Cruises logo

Individuals from two more cruise ships operated by Princess Cruises test negative for coronavirus.

read more →

Regal Princess Docks in Florida, COVID-19 Test Negative

Regal Princess

Regal Princess docked at Port Everglades in Florida after two crew members tested negative for coronavirus.

read more →

Cargo Flow Easing Up at China's Major Coastal Ports

CMA CGM

CMA CGM: Business operations have now entered the recovery phase.

read more →

PCG: Bulker Detained for Giving False Port Clearance Data

Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard detained a cargo vessel after it gave false port clearance information.

read more →

In Depth>

Contship Italia's Operations Unaffected by Coronavirus

Citavecchia Italy

Contship Italia Group announced that its terminal operations are not affected by the rise in coronavirus cases in Italy.

read more →

Diamond Princess Crew Allowed to Return Home

Diamond Princess

Seventy crew members of Diamond Princess infected with the COVID-19 virus.

read more →

Diamond Princess Quarantine in Japan Officially Over

Diamond Princess

The quarantine of Diamond Princess has officially ended.

read more →

Singapore Cuts Port Dues to Passenger Ships

Cruise ship

The measure is part of COVID-19 relief package.

read more →

K Line: New Corona-Class Coal Carrier Delivered

K Line

Oshima Shipbuilding has delivered Tohoku Maru, a new coal carrier that will work for Tohoku Electric Power.

read more →

South Africa's Cardinal Maritime Receives Ultramax Bulker

African Cardinal

The 61,000 dwt bulker was built by Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

K Line Takes Delivery of New Corona Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Citrus

Corona Citrus will carry thermal coal to thermal power plants for Electric Power Development.

read more →

K Line Receives Second Corona-Class Unit in One Month

K Line

K Line now has a fleet of 22 Corona-series ships.

read more →

K Line Expands Fleet with Latest Corona-Class Coal Carrier

Coal carrier Corona Dynamic

The new Corona Dynamic will carry thermal coal to Hokuriku Electric Power Company’s thermal power plant.

read more →