LNG-Powered CMA CGM Jacques Saade Heads for Sea Trials as CSSC Resumes Work

The 23,000 TEU LNG-powered containership giant CMA CGM Jacques Saade has set sails for sea trials right on schedule, according to its builder Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The super-large boxship is 400 meters long and 61 meters wide, and can sail at a service speed of 22 knots.

The shipbuilder was faced with numerous hurdles in meeting the deadline, in particular staffing shortages caused by the precautionary measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in China.

Namely, the ship was scheduled to undergo mooring tests and inclination tests before it could be cleared to test its mettle at sea.

The shipbuilder said it had to create a special task force team to carry out all the tests as it could not bring the experts from South Korea to complete the testing. As such, the shipbuilder had to rely on its own technical capabilities and implement longer hours to make sure all deadlines are met.

The colossal ship passed its tests with flying colors.

The LNG-powered boxship, the first of its kind, was launched back in September 2019. It is the first of nine 23,000 TEU newbuildings from the series.

CMA CGM confirmed the USD 1.2 billion worth order for the boxship giants in September 2017, and the ships are slated for delivery later this year.

By 2022, CMA CGM plans to have 20 LNG-powered vessels in its fleet, including the nine 23,000 TEUs, five 15,000 TEU containerships, as well as six vessels of 1,400 TEUs.

World Maritime News Staff