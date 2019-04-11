MSC Investigating How HSFO Was Left on Board MSC Joanna, Since Its EGCS Installation Was Delayed

zoom Illustration, Image Courtesy: PxHere under CC Public Domain License

Switzerland-based container shipping major Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is looking into the matters that led to the carriage of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) on board of one its containerships and the resulting violation of the carriage ban.

Namely, the containership MSC Joanna, operated by MSC, was banned from calling at UAE ports for one year as the Federal Transport Authority determined the ship was in violation of the IMO regulations that prohibit the carriage of HSFO on board ships that are not fitted with scrubber technology.

As informed by FTA, the ship was found to be carrying more than 700 MT of HSFO in a sealed tank when boarded at Jebel Ali Port, despite the repeated warnings given to the ship to debunker the non-compliant fuel before calling UAE ports.

An MSC spokesperson confirmed to World Maritime News that the traditional marine fuel was intended for exhaust gas cleaning system installation testing.

However, it was not clear how the fuel was left on board the MSC Joanna during its recent UAE port calls, as EGCS installation on this vessel has been delayed several months this year.

The company insists that MSC Joanna has used only compliant low-sulfur fuel since IMO 2020 came into effect.

“MSC is fully committed to implementing the UN IMO 2020 low-sulphur regime and all vessels requiring compliant fuel were supplied in advance of the implementation date, including MSC Joanna. MSC has also made – and is still making – significant investments in the fleet with the installation of IMO-approved exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS),” the spokesperson said.