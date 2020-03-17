AISSOT Ends Charters for 6 VLCCs with Capital Ship Management

TankerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pexels under CC0 Creative Commons license

Iraqi shipping and petroleum trading company Al-Iraqia Shipping Services & Oil Trading (AISSOT) has terminated the bareboat charters for six vessels owned by Capital Ship Management, the Greek vessel owner and operator said.

The ships include M/T Atlantas, M/T Alexander, M/T Apollonas, M/T Atromitos, M/T Andronikos and M/T Agitos.

The Marinakis-led company said that AISSOT gave notice it was terminating the charters and redelivering the ships to the owners in February 2020, when the estimated remaining period for the said charters was between three to six years.

As informed, AISSOT’s termination was a result of their failure to comply with certain protective clauses of the respective charter parties, Capital Ship Management insisted upon.

As a result, Capital called for redelivery of the vessels in December 2019 and referral of the dispute to arbitration.

AISSOT continued to employ the vessels pending the outcome of the arbitration, however, the company eventually decided to redeliver the ships amid dire market conditions.

“However, notwithstanding that AISSOT redelivered the vessels because of the state of the market, and with what owners believe to be wrongful conduct and in respect of which they reserve all their rights, the M/T ‘Andronikos (ex ‘Anbar’) was arrested purportedly as security for unsubstantiated “market” related damages,” Capital Ship Management added.

“This is a clear effort to disrupt owners’ business and owners will seek damages in return from AISSOT and the AISSOT managed fleet, as well as its shareholders. “

The greek shipowner plans to move immediately to release the vessel and post-security as required and does not expect any business disruption or delay in the vessels’ schedules.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Ocean Yield Wins Arbitration Case against Okeanis

Gavel

Ocean Yield wins arbitration case against Okeanis ECO Tankers.

read more →

Hunter Nets USD 220 Mln Loan to Finance VLCC Newbuilds

Money

Hunter Tankers AS secures USD 220 million loan facility.

read more →

Euronav Concludes Sale, Leaseback Deal for VLCC Trio

Euronav

Euronav entered into a sale and leaseback agreement for three very large crude carriers.

read more →

2020 Bulkers, Koch Extend Charters for Two Ships

The company's Bulk Santiago and Bulk Seoul will continue working for Koch for another 11-13 months.

read more →

Boxship Agamemnon Starts MSC Charter after Scrubber Refit

Capital Product Partners

MSC is chartering two Capital Product Partners boxships under a deal from July this year.

read more →

Hunter Tankers' 1st ECO VLCC Newbuilding Delivered

VLCC

Upon delivery, Hunter Atla was handed over and immediately bareboat chartered back from Ship Finance International.

read more →

In Depth>

Hunter Joins New Scrubber Pool for VLCCs

VLCC

Hunter selected Tankers International as commercial manager for its fleet of very large crude carriers.

read more →

Ship Finance International Buying Hunter's Three New VLCCs

Finance

The VLCCs, with a price tag of USD 180 million, are scheduled for delivery to SFL within the next two months.

read more →

MSC Agrees Long-Term Deals for Capital Product Partners' Duo

Containership

The charter deals for both 8,266 TEU containerships are set to expire at the earliest in February 2024.

read more →

Hunter Inks Deal to Sell One VLCC

Hunter Group

The vessel would be sold for USD 98 million.

read more →

OSM to Handle VLCC Fleet Technical Management for Hunter

tanker

OSM Maritime secures a contract for the full technical management of Hunter Group’s fleet of VLCCs.

read more →

MPC Capital Expands Managed Tanker, Bulker Fleet

Tanker

MPC Capital witnessed an increase in management services on the back of a fleet expansion.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Maersk Tankers Closes Sale, Leaseback for MR Quartet

maersk-tankers

Maersk Product Tankers enters into a sale and leaseback agreement for four MR vessels.

read more →

DHT Reports Profit in First Quarter

dht_condor

DHT Holdings returned to profitability in the first quarter of this year.

read more →

GSL Inks Charters with MSC for Post-Panamax Pair

MSC

Global Ship Lease (GSL) agrees five-year charters with MSC for two Post-Panamaxes.

read more →