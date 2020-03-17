Chembulk Tankers’ Entire Fleet to Join Womar Pools

zoom llustration; Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Connecticut-based shipping company Chembulk Tankers has signed commercial management agreements for its entire fleet of owned and chartered stainless-steel chemical tankers to enter commercial pools managed by Singapore’s Womar Logistics.

Together with several current Chembulk chartering and operations professionals, the fleet will transition to commercial management by Womar in an ‘orderly’ manner, considering voyage completions and practical scheduling of forward requirements, Chembulk said.

Womar will assume commercial management of the Chembulk vessels from its existing offices in Singapore, Houston, Rotterdam, Mumbai and a new Womar commercial management office opened in Stamford, Connecticut.

It is anticipated that the vessel transitions will commence at the end of March and will be completed during May 2020.

Throughout and following the transition of its commercial operations to Womar, Chembulk will remain responsible for all its finance functions, corporate control and reporting, as well as full oversight and control of the technical management performance of its fleet.

Chembulk’s existing presence in Southport, Houston and Singapore will be staffed accordingly for those functions, while its office in Geneva will be discontinued.

“Chembulk’s commercial shift to the Womar chemical pools places our … vessels in an established and growing revenue sharing platform, providing commercial efficiencies, logistics flexibility… All other ownership responsibilities will remain fully within Chembulk,” Bart Kelleher, Chembulk CEO, commented.

“We are pleased to assume the commercial management of the Chembulk fleet. This is an exciting development for Womar as it demonstrates both our focus on growth and our ability to provide solutions for shipowners. With this deal, Womar establishes an important footprint here in Connecticut as we seek to expand into new markets,” Jake Scott, Managing Partner of FDX, which acquired Womar in September 2019, said from Stamford.