Posidonia 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The biennial international maritime trade show Posidonia 2020 has been postponed from the 1-5 June 2020 to the 26-30 October 2020 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, together with all related Posidonia sports events and conferences.

The move was taken as a precautionary measure linked to the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic and in line with guidelines from the Greek Government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer.

“We have taken this step in consultation with Posidonia’s Supporting Organisations who have confirmed their agreement and support for the October dates.

“We believe that taking action at this time was necessary for the benefit of our exhibitors, our visitors and the exhibition itself,” an announcement from the event organizer reads.

Posidonia is among numerous trade shows and events that have been canceled or postponed due to the outbreak.

The 2018 edition of the event in Athens attracted 2,009 exhibiting companies and some 23,500 visitors.

It was the center stage for major deals galore and showcasing of trendsetting technologies in the maritime industry.