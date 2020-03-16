VLCC Volatility Brings Record USD 410K Fixture

Illustration. Source: Flickr - under the: CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Kees Torn

The volatility in the tanker market sector has seen earnings for the very large crude carriers (VLCCs) skyrocket, bringing unexpected joy to tanker owners.

The average earnings for a VLCC jumped 600% from 30,000 per day in the middle of February to USD 210K per day last week.

What is more, on Friday, March 13, Tankers International reported a fixture worth USD 411.89K per day. A 15-year old VLCC Princess Mary, owned by Greek Hellenic Tankers secured the charter from Reliance Industries from India.

The charter rounds off a major fixing binge from Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company Bahri, which spurred daily tanker rates and boosted demand for tankers.

The fixtures followed on the back of UAE’s announcement to raise crude output to 4.0 million b/d from 3.2 million b/d in February, with an objective to boost capacity to 5.0 million barrels. Russia joined the move with an increase in production by 200-300,000 b/d.

According to the latest tanker opinion from Poten and Partners, Bahri, owner of 41 VLCCs, has hired up to 25 tankers on subject, out of which 11 have been confirmed so far.

“The most recent period that Bahri was relatively active in the spot market was 2015-2016, but even then, spot fixture activity did not exceed 6 vessels per week,” Poten said.

“At the moment, it is likely that the number of vessels that Bahri needs for Saudi Arabia’s exports exceeds the tonnage that they have available, hence their decisive action in the spot market.”

According to Poten’s data, 10 of the 25 VLCCs are destined for the U.S. Gulf, while 4 are most likely headed for Europe.

Another 10 VLCC are fixed to discharge at Ain Sukhna, the entry point of the Sumed pipeline, which transports crude oil through Egypt from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. This crude will most likely end up in Europe. None of the spot VLCCs have been fixed to Eastern destinations.

“This is a clear sign that the Saudi’s are targeting Western clients with additional volumes, in direct competition with Russia,” Poten added.

How long will it last?

The average number of VLCC fixtures per week for 2020 year-to-date is about 50, which is similar to the weekly averages in recent years. However, estimates from shipbrokers show that this level of fixing cannot be maintained as demand for oil cannot keep up.

Goldman Sachs predicts the production increase could result in a record surplus of about 6.0 million b/d by April. According to a market commentary from Gibson, there is a real possibility of 4.9 million b/d of surplus oil production.

“If these production levels are maintained for the balance of the year, a staggering 3.7 million b/d surplus could build, although it seems inconceivable that such a scenario could be sustained,” Gibson said.

Low crude prices mean that countries are most likely to stock-up and fill their storage tanks, and once those on land are filled the focus will move to floating storage opportunities.

“Based on current contango levels, we assess that to make floating storage viable; a VLCC will require up to a maximum of USD 72, 000/day for a three-month charter time charter. However, this week we have seen a rapidly rising market, with TD3C increasing from USD 38,000/day at the beginning of the week to USD 243,000/day by the end of the week, meaning that at current rate levels freight is too high to justify floating storage play. Potentially there could be a time when storage rates and the contango converge,” Gibson said.

With the U.S. banning flights to and from Europe as well as global restrictions on flights across the globe, there cis a high likelihood of a move on floating storage for products.

Gibson’s data shows that demand for jet fuel for Transatlantic flights is estimated to fall by 600k b/d, in addition to collapsing jet fuel demand globally.

“Product inventories, like crude, have a potential to fill promptly to the brim, spilling the excess into tankers, if the contango structure becomes steep enough,” Gibson added.

 “Obviously, all this could change if Saudi and Russia come to a compromise over production levels and the various governmental measures in affected countries prove successful against the virus.”

It remains to be seen what turn will the market take, however, one thing is for sure, it is very difficult to predict the tanker outlook over the next couple of weeks.

“Where the VLCC market will go from here depends on several factors: how long will the Saudi surge last? Will they come to an agreement with Russia after all? How many vessels will be employed for floating storage and how much and how quickly will U.S. shale cut back?” Poten commented.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

SEALNG Makes Case for LNG as Fuel for VLCCs

tanker

The study finds there is a strong ROI for LNG-fuelled VLCCs.

read more →

CMES Prepares to Order VLCC Quartet

The company said it would pay no more than USD 85 million per ship.

read more →

Navios Acquisition Confirms VLCC Sale, Inks Charter Deals

The company sold the 2002-built VLCC Nave Electron for a price of USD 25.3 million.

read more →

Third New ECO VLCC Delivered to Hunter Tankers

Hunter Laga was subsequently delivered to and bareboat chartered back from Ship Finance International.

read more →

Third New VLCC Handed Over to Hunter Tankers

Tanker

Hunter Group's third new VLCC was subsequently delivered it to its new Far Eastern owner.

read more →

Kyoei Tanker Orders Another VLCC from Namura Shipbuilding

Kyoei Tanker

This is the third VLCC Kyoei Tanker has ordered from Namura.

read more →

In Depth>

LR, JDP Partners to Design New LNG-Fueled VLCC

LR

LR signed an agreement with several companies for the design of an LNG-fueled VLCC.

read more →

Hunter Joins New Scrubber Pool for VLCCs

VLCC

Hunter selected Tankers International as commercial manager for its fleet of very large crude carriers.

read more →

DSME Gets Approvals for Crosstie-Less VLCC Design

VLCC

Japan, the United States, Greece, UK, Norway, France, China and Korea granted approvals for the design.

read more →

Second "Smart" VLCC Delivered to China's CMES

VLCC

The first unit in the class was delivered in June 2019.

read more →

ZIM Returns to Black in 2nd Quarter

ZIM containership

Recovering freight rates saw a partial decrease in H1 2019, while bunker prices remained highly volatile.

read more →

Sun Enterprises Orders Tanker Pair at Daehan

tanker

Greek Sun Enterprises has placed an order for two Aframax tankers at Daehan Shipbuilding.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Hunter Inks Deal to Sell One VLCC

Hunter Group

The vessel would be sold for USD 98 million.

read more →

Värde Agrees Sale and Leaseback for Landbridge VLCC

Tanker

Värde Partners signed a VLCC sale and leaseback deal with Hong Kong's Landbridge VLCC International.

read more →

BIMCO: US Seaborne Crude Oil Exports at Record High

Tanker

BIMCO: US exports of crude oil reached record high in January, as tonne mile demand dropped.

read more →