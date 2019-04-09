UAE Bans MSC-Operated Boxship for Violating Carriage Ban

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Federal Transport Authority of the United Arab Emirates (FTA) has banned the Panama-flagged containership MSC Joanna from operating in UAE waters and ports for a duration of one year over violation of the carriage ban.

The authority said that the ship’s master was banned from working on any ship calling UAE waters or ports, and that legal action will be initiated against the master due to the violation of the UAE enforced legislation related to the International Maritime Instruments and the UAE maritime commercial law.

The 2006-built ship is operated by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

World Maritime News has reached out to MSC and is yet to receive a comment on the matter.

As informed by FTA, the ship was found to be carrying more than 700 MT of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) when boarded at Jebel Ali Port, despite the repeated warnings given to the ship to debunker the non-compliant fuel before calling UAE ports.

“The ship was ordered to offload HSFO before its departure to comply with the carriage ban imposed in the UAE on March 1,” FTA said in a circular seen by World Maritime News.

“The ship sailed out without offloading the HSFO and obtaining the port state control officer’s permission.”

The announcement comes after port state regimes issued numerous warnings to ship owners and operators that their ships face detention and rigorous fines if they continue to carry fuel that contains a sulphur content higher than 0.5 percent unless the ship is fitted with a scrubber.

The International Chamber of Shipping said earlier that enforcement agencies will no longer have to prove usage, and that showing that vessels without scrubbers have non-complient fuel aboard will be enough to prove a violation.

Ships have been given “a grace period” since the introduction of the sulphur cap on January 1 to facilitate the transition to low-sulphur fuel. However, as of March 1, 2020, all ships that are not fitted with scrubbers are banned from carrying non-compliant fuels.

World Maritime News Staff