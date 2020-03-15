Readers’ Picks of the Week (March 9-13, 2020)

In Depth>
Proactive Measures Needed to Improve Hull Performance
The link between hull performance and vessel efficiency is much stronger than previously thought.
No Detail Is Overlooked in Making Cruising Green
YSA Design Chairman Trond Sigurdsen elaborates on making cruses greener.
Port of Gdańsk CEO: 2020 Will Be of Historic Essence for Us
The Port of Gdańsk is preparing for an important milestone of becoming the busiest container port in the region.
Events>
Europort Romania
Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.
Belgian Offshore Days 2020
During this event, a conference will be held with focus on "Increasing value by data driven innovation…
7th Annual Arctic Exchange
Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…
World Future Ports Summit 2020
This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…