Initial Sea Trials Completed for Autonomous Tug Project

WartsilaImage Courtesy: Wartsila

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä and Singapore-based towage services provider PSA Marine have successfully completed initial sea trials for the IntelliTug autonomous ship project.

The PSA Polaris, a harbour tug owned and operated by PSA Marine, has been retrofitted with a suite of Wärtsilä technology to enable autonomous navigation.

Carried out in Singapore, the trials commenced in September 2019. They verified the IntelliTug’s capability to avoid a variety of obstacles, including virtual and real-life moving vessels. These trials are Singapore’s first for commercial Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) using the MPA MASS regulatory sandbox, which has been established to facilitate the testing of MASS and other autonomous technologies in a safe and controlled environment within the Port of Singapore.

The IntelliTug trials are part of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) MASS initiative which aims to accelerate the industry’s R&D capability in this field and validate new MASS-related concepts of operations and technologies. This would enable technology developers, the research community, and maritime stakeholders to capture future MASS-related opportunities.

“It is critical that we prepare the Port of Singapore for MASS. With MPA’s MASS regulatory sandbox, I am glad that Singapore can contribute to the sea trials and eventual adoption of MASS. We will be happy to share our MASS experience with other ports and coastal administrations,” Captain M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of MPA, commented.

An Intelligent Tug for Future Operations

The PSA Polaris is a 27-metre harbour tug with dual azimuth thruster controls. It has been fitted with a sensor suite, including Wärtsilä’s RS24 near-field high resolution radar and Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Positioning (DP) system, to enable autonomous capabilities. Data collection via the sensors has been ongoing since the start of the project in conjunction with the development of a collision avoidance algorithm.

The project is aimed at developing and field-testing intelligent vessel capabilities and viable pathways towards smarter, safer, and more efficient ways of operating a harbour tug. This is achieved through the provision of human-centric technology, design-thinking, and man–machine collaboration.

“With the incorporation of feedback and experience from our tug masters, the smart technology developed in the IntelliTug project augments our tug masters’ situational awareness and amplifies their capabilities. We will continue to work closely with the stakeholders and look forward to future developments of the project,” Peter Chew, Managing Director of PSA Marine.Rigorous Testing for Autonomous Development, said.

Sea Trials

During the sea trials, a new smart navigation system – which was developed during the project in cooperation with PSA Marine’s Tug Masters – was used to select destinations for the hundreds of test cases carried out. The system allows the user to easily see the routes plotted, with the avoidance of collisions, in real-time. The smart navigation system also sends track and speed commands to the DP system, which drives the vessel along the route safely at varying speeds up to 10 knots. These manoeuvres are expected to follow set behaviours and meet success criteria to reach the destination.

At all times, the PSA Marine Tug Masters were able to determine if the tests were safe to continue and had full control to abort testing at any time where required.

The development work on the IntelliTug and its systems will be continued through 2020.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Mayflower Autonomous Ship's AI Captain Takes to Sea

Mayflower

Mayflower Autonomous Ship's AI Captain is to go to sea this month for testing.

read more →

Autonomous Ship Project Bankrolled by EU

cargo barge autoship

The autonomous-ship project being developed by the Norwegian maritime cluster received around EUR 20.1 million grant.

read more →

IMO's GreenVoyage-2050 Gets USD 4.3 Mn Boost from Norway

IMO

Norway provides an additional NOK 40 million (USD 4.3. million) to the IMO-Norway GreenVoyage-2050 project.

read more →

Wärtsilä, PSA Marine Move Forward with IntelliTug Project

The first-of-its-kind dynamic positioning system has been installed on board PSA Polaris.

read more →

One Sea Makes Case for Safe, Ethical Autonomous Shipping

One Sea

The alliance is aiming to create an environment suitable for autonomous ships by 2025.

read more →

ABB, Keppel Team Up on Autonomous Tug in Singapore

ABB

ABB signs a contract with Keppel O&M to enable autonomous tug operation at the Port of Singapore in 2020.

read more →

In Depth>

NYK Completes 1st Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Trial

NYK

NYK makes a big step toward realizing its target of manned autonomous ships for safer operations.

read more →

One Sea to Collaborate with European Space Agency

One Sea

One Sea and ESA are to collaborate on maritime digitalization and autonomous shipping initiatives.

read more →

IMO Approves Autonomous Ship Trial Guidelines

Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

The Maritime Safety Committee meeting was held earlier this month.

read more →

Saga LNG Shipping's Newbuilding Completes Gas Trials

LNG carrier Saga Dawn

With the completion of gas trials, the company's 45,000 m3 LNG carrier Saga Dawn is now ready for service.

read more →

One Sea Alliance Welcomes Three New Members

autonomous shipping

Three new members joined One Sea, an alliance that promotes a common goal of self-guiding shipping.

read more →

EU Funds Autonomous Shipping Initiative for European Waters

Autonomous vessel

Project Autoship aims to build and operate two remote and autonomous vessels.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Partners to Develop Ocean-Going Autonomous Navigation System

autonomous navigation

LR signs MOU with STEE and Mitsui to develop an ocean-going autonomous navigation system.

read more →

Keppel to Develop Its 1st Autonomous Unit for Singapore

Shipping

Keppel Offshore & Marine embarked on the development of an autonomous tug for Singapore.

read more →

NMT: North Sea Hosts 1st Autonomous Shipping Tests

autonomous shipping

A series of autonomous operations trials were held in the North Sea on March 19 and 20.

read more →