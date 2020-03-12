Samherji Ups Stake in Eimskip

Samherji Holding, a company affiliated with Icelandic fishing and fish processing company Samherji, has expanded its holding in compatriot shipping company Eimskip by 3.05% up to 30.11%.

Samherji will within four weeks make an offer to other shareholders in accordance with governing law.

“Eimskip is majority-owned by Icelandic pension funds that collectively hold more than 50% of the share capital. It is my understanding that the Board of Directors and the management of Eimskip have been aligned in the recent structural and operational changes,” Björgólfur Jóhannsson, the interim CEO of Samherji, commented.

“Samherji Holding believes Eimskip is well fit to continue to its listing on the Icelandic Stock Exchange. We hope that the majority of current shareholders, both large and small, share that belief with us and will continue to support the development of Eimskip in the years to come,” Jóhannsson added.

Founded in 1914, Eimskip operates in the North Atlantic and has connections to international markets. Specializing in shipping, logistics and supply chain management, the company has a fleet of 21 vessels.

