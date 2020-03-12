Clipper Takes Control of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling Pool

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Klaveness

Danish dry bulk specialist Clipper Bulk revealed it would acquire the Bulkhandling shipping pool, described as the world’s oldest pool of Supramax and Ultramax vessels, from Norwegian shipowner Klaveness.

As informed, the duo has agreed to transfer “the trademark, governance and key people of the Bulkhandling pool” from Klaveness to Clipper Bulk. The transfer of rights and employees from Klaveness to Clipper Bulk will formally take place on April 1st.

“All current members of the Bulkhandling pool have been offered to join the new Clipper Bulkhandling pool, and the new pool management will jointly with the members agree on a strategy for further growth and expansion,” the two companies said.

As a result, Clipper Bulk will manage one of the leading pools for Supramax and Ultramax dry bulk tonnage in the world which dates back to 1963.

Back in November 2019, Klaveness said that Klaveness Chartering would scale down its activity in the Supramax segment and that it was looking for partners in the pool business. In January 2020, Klaveness unveiled that it joined forces with Marubeni to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool. On March 10, Klaveness announced that the legacy of Bulkhandling will be continued under Clipper management.

According to Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness, the Bulkhandling pool has significant potential for growth and the company believes that Clipper can lead the pool to further growth.

“By combining the best of Bulkhandling and Clipper Bulk, we believe we will offer a unique product to the dry bulk market,” Peter Norborg, CEO Clipper Group, commented.

“This is the time to join pools. And with the integration of the Bulkhandling owners, experience and governance into our pool, we know that several other owners are close to joining. We look forward to announce new pool members in the near future,” he added.