NACKS Hands Over Ultramax Bulker

zoom Image Courtesy: Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Market Cooper, a 61,000 dwt bulk carrier newbuilding, has been delivered to its owner, Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) said.

The 77,546 cbm ship was built at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), which is located in Nantong City, China and operated jointly by China COSCO Shipping and KHI.

Flying the flag of Panama, Market Cooper is owned by Japan-based company Iyo Nassen, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

Featuring a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 32.2 meters, the newbuild can reach a speed of around 14.5 knots.

According to KHI, the vessel has a flush deck with a forecastle and five holds that are designed for optimum transport of grains, coal, ores and steel products. Four 30-ton deck cranes are installed along the center in between the hatch covers to enable cargo loading and unloading in ports that lack cargo handling facilities.

The bulker employs various technologies to achieve maximum fuel economy, including an energy-saving, electronically-controlled main diesel engine, a bow designed to reduce wave resistance, high propulsive efficiency propellers, as well as the rudder bulb system with fins (RBS-F) and semi-duct system with contra fins (SDS-F).

Market Cooper’s energy-saving technologies reduce both fuel consumption and emission of carbon dioxide (CO2), enabling the vessel to comply with the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.