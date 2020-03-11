Australia Reaches Fuel Security Arrangement with US

Australia and the United States have signed a milestone arrangement to bolster Australia’s access to emergency oil supplies in the event of a major global disruption.

As informed, the arrangement will allow Australia to lease space in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to store and access Australian owned oil during a global emergency.

“The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a critical asset for energy and national security that America has had at our disposal for decades… we are glad that Australia is choosing to entrust us with their reserves,” Dan Brouillette, U.S. Secretary of Energy, said.

“This arrangement with Australia will strengthen the energy reliability of one of our strongest allies, providing them options in case of an emergency, and bolstering their energy security.”

“This landmark Australia-US Arrangement represents our joint commitment to maintaining fuel security and improving Australia’s resilience, as well as strengthening the close bonds between our two great nations,” Angus Taylor, Australia’s Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister, commented.

“The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the world’s biggest emergency stockpile of oil. The U.S. is a trusted ally who has been essential for global oil security and we are glad to be building on our strong, longstanding relationship, while ensuring Australia is best prepared to act during a global oil disruption.”

Under the agreement, Australian government-owned stocks held in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve can be counted towards Australia’s compliance obligations with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Under International Energy Agency obligations, Australia and other member countries are required to hold oil reserves equal to 90 days of the previous year’s net imports and are permitted to hold these reserves offshore where a bilateral arrangement is in place.

A separate leasing agreement is currently being negotiated between Australia and the US. This would detail any future purchases Australia may make now the arrangement is in place.

MUA: US fuel arrangement will not secure Australian fuel

Referring to the newly announced arrangement, the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) warned in a separate statement:

“The Morrison Government’s arrangement to store Australia’s emergency fuel reserves in the United States is nothing more than an accounting trick that will do nothing to ensure the country’s resilience to a global crisis that disrupts fuel supplies.”

MUA explained that the agreement has provided no details on “how that oil stockpile would assist Australia in a genuine crisis, how long it would take to bring to Australia, or how it would be transported when there are no Australian-owned oil tankers.”

According to Ian Bray, MUA Assistant National Secretary, the IEA requirement for minimum fuel reserves — which Australia has been in breach of since 2012 — were about ensuring adequate reserves were available to address potential shipping disruptions caused by military conflicts, economic crisis, or natural disasters.

“More than 90 per cent of Australia’s fuel is imported, all on foreign tankers, yet in recent years the country has regularly had just a few weeks of fuel available, putting the economy at risk of grinding to a halt if any major incident cut those supplies,” Bray pointed out.

“To claim that storing Australian-owned oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will somehow solve this is fanciful, especially as the Morrison Government has provided no information on how it would transport those fuel supplies during a crisis.”

Bray further said that the Australian government should take advantage of a collapse in global oil prices to construct a domestic fuel reserve, ensuring the products needed for transport, aviation and industry were on Australian soil and ready to use during any future crisis.

“Rather than look to accounting tricks, the Morrison Government should emulate that model and construct a domestic fuel reserve that ensures adequate supplies of fuel are always available to address potential shipping disruptions caused by military conflicts, economic crisis, or natural disasters,” Bray concluded.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Maritime Unions Urge Gov't to Save Australian Shipping

Australia

International maritime unions urge the Australian gov't to reverse the decline of the domestic shipping industry.

read more →

Australia's Viva Energy Launches New Fuel for IMO 2020

Shipping

Viva Energy said that this new VLSFO is the first low sulphur fuel oil to be produced in Australasia.

read more →

MUA: Australia Revokes Legislation Related to ANL

Australian flag

The move, related to Australian National Line, highlights the country's failure to support domestic shipping, MUA said.

read more →

Wharfies Stop Work at Port of Newcastle over New Crane

Wharfies protest at Port of Newcastle

Workers are protesting a port decision to prevent them from driving a new unloading crane.

read more →

UAE Joins US-Led Coalition for Maritime Security in the Gulf

Tanker

The move comes on the back of drone and missile attacks on two major Saudi oil installations on September 14.

read more →

LNG MFI Welcomes ADNOC Logistics & Services

lng-carrier (1)

ADNOC Logistics & Services joins the LNG Marine Fuel Institute.

read more →

In Depth>

Australia Joins US-Led Coalition to Protect Ships in Hormuz

Australian flag

Australian is to work alongside international partners to assure security of merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

read more →

Australia On Track to Become World’s Largest LNG Exporter

LNG carrier

Australia already exported more LNG than Qatar in November 2018 and April 2019.

read more →

Marinvest's Methanol Tanker Duo Reaches Operating Milestone

Mari Jone

The 2016-built methanol tankers operate globally on time charters for Waterfront Shipping.

read more →

Zeamarine Lands Major Contract for New Heavy Lift Ships

Zea Focus

The majority of the cargo will be heavy and oversized modules.

read more →

Swiss-Norwegian Duo Eases Hybrid System Installations

Shipping

Instead of paying up-front, asset owner will be able to pay a monthly fee.

read more →

MUA: DP World to Slash 10 Pct of Its Australian Workforce

Docker

Job cuts come amid an escalation in industrial action at Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle terminals.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

MPA Refutes Reports of Threats to Shipping in Its Straits

Singapore

China previously raised its security warning to the highest level for ships travelling through the Straits of Malacca.

read more →

Fire-Stricken Yantian Express to Leave Freeport by Early May

Hapag-Lloyd containership

Hapag-Lloyd: Fire-stricken Yantian Express to depart Freeport at the end of April/early May 2019.

read more →

Nordic American Tankers Signs ATM Agreement

nat

NAT inks an agreement that allows it to sell up to USD 40 million worth of common shares.

read more →