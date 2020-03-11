Marinakis Diagnosed with Coronavirus

zoom Image Courtesy: CapitalLink

Greek shipping magnate and owner of football clubs Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest Evangelos Marinakis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Mr. Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus,” Nottingham Forest Club said in a statement on March 10.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken.”

Marinakis confirmed the information on his Instagram account.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he said. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor’s instructions.”

Following the announcement, it has been confirmed that all of the Olympiacos players and staff tested negative for CoOVID-19.

Marinakis joins another prominent figure from the maritime world to be diagnosed with the virus, namely the head of the Port fo New York and New Jersey Rick Cotton.

“Mr. Cotton is currently asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at his home while maintaining a full schedule. Any staff members who have had close contact with him in recent days are also working from home as they follow the guidelines and protocols put in place by the New York State Department of Health,” the port authority informed earlier this week.