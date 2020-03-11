KR: HHI Wins AiP for LNG Dual-Fuel Car Carriers

Korean RegisterImage Courtesy: Korean Register

Classification society Korean Register has granted approval in principle (AiP) to verify the suitability of an LNG dual-fuel propulsion car carrier developed by shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

As informed, the AiP covers two pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) with a respective capacity of 7,000 CEU and 8,100 CEU.

Both vessels are equipped with International Maritime Organization (IMO) type C tanks which are independent self-supporting LNG fuel tanks. The two vessels will be fitted with dual-fuel systems that can use LNG and oil alternately and the ship design uses the optimum deployment of the fuel tanks to facilitate the loading of vehicles for shipping.

A comprehensive risk analysis has been completed to safely block and control automobile exhaust gas and LNG fuel gas, according to KR.

The IMO classifies the LNG gas carrier fuel tank into two types — membrane tank and independent self-supporting tank. Independent tanks are further divided into Type A, Type B, and Type C tanks. A Type C tank uses a pressure containment system that ensures safety and reliability and no risk of leakage.

Following the IMO’s introduction of the 0.5% global sulphur cap in January this year and its intention to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, shipyards and shipping companies are facing tough compliance decisions and stricter international environmental regulations.

HHI believes that an LNG dual-fuel propulsion system offers the most efficient solution to meet the new environmental regulations. An LNG dual-fuel propulsion system can reduce CO2 emissions by 40-50% compared to 2008 levels, for all ship types including small and medium-size vessels.

By applying additional energy-saving devices such as air lubrication system and maximizing the ship performance, an additional 10-20% reduction can be achieved, thereby meeting the environmental regulations by 2050.

