Scorpio Offloads Bulker Trio

BulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Monaco-based dry bulk shipping company Scorpio Bulkers has entered into agreements to sell three bulker vessels for approximately USD 53.5 million in aggregate.

The ships in question are SBI Jaguar and SBI Taurus, 2014 and 2015 built Ultramax vessels, respectively, and the SBI Bolero, a 2015 built Kamsarmax vessel.

SBI Taurus was sold to Oman Shipping Company.

According to Scorpio, none of the three vessels have been fitted with scrubbers.

Delivery of the vessels is expected to take place between March and May of 2020.

It is estimated that the company’s liquidity will increase by approximately USD 18.3 million after the repayment of outstanding debt.

Upon the completion of the sale, Scorpio Bulkers will have an operating fleet of 55 vessels consisting of 49 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels and six time chartered-in vessels.

Scorpio said that during the first quarter of 2020, dry bulker rates for its Kamsarmax fleet were approximately USD 10,000 per day on average for 80% of days, while its Ultramax fleet is earning approximately USD 9,000 per day on average for 90% of days.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Diana Shipping: Panamax Sale Fails

bulker

A buyer of Diana Shipping' Calipso gives up on the vessel purchase.

read more →

Scorpio in Sale and Leaseback with Ocean Yield for 3 Bulkers

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers has decided to sell and leaseback three vessels to Ocean Yield.

read more →

Diana Secures Work for Newcastlemax

Bulker

Greek shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter for the m/v Philadelphia.

read more →

Diana Offloads Capesize, Finds Work for Kamsarmax

Bulker

Diana Shipping has disposed of a Capesize vessel and inked a time charter contract for a Kamsarmax bulker.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Reports Lower Vessel Revenues

Bulker

Monaco-based shipping company Scorpio Bulkers managed to return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

read more →

Diana Shipping Secures Work for Panamax Bulker

Bulker

Diana Shipping Inc. inks charter deal for the m/v Oceanis.

read more →

In Depth>

Scorpio Bulkers Offloads Ultramax Pair

bulker

Scorpio Bulkers is selling two of its Ultramax vessels, SBI Puma and SBI Cougar.

read more →

Castor Maritime Doubles Fleet with Secondhand Panamax

Bulker

The company is to purchase its second dry bulk carrier from Diana Shipping.

read more →

Diana Offloads Panamax Bulker

bulker

Greek Diana Shipping has decided to dispose of Nirefs, a 2001-built Panamax bulker.

read more →

Scorpio Unveils Scrubber Order for 23 More Vessels

Bulker

Nine scrubbers would be installed on Scorpio Bulkers' fleet, while 14 units were ordered by Scorpio Tankers.

read more →

Ocean Yield Takes Delivery of Scorpio's Ultramax Pair

bulker

Ocean Yield ASA takes delivery of two 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessels.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers in Loss amid 'Unhelpful Headwinds'

Scorpio Bulkers managed to slightly narrow its net loss to USD 3.5 million in the first quarter of 2019.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Scorpio Bulkers Inks Sale and Leaseback for Six Bulkers

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers agreed to sell and leaseback six Ultramax vessels to AVIC International Leasing.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Secures Loan to Finance Scrubbers

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers agreed an increase of USD 41 million in existing credit facilities to fund scrubber installations.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Inks Sale and Leaseback for Seven Units

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers agreed a sale and leaseback deal for a total of seven vessels with CMB Financial Leasing.

read more →