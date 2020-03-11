OOCL Orders Five 23,000 TEU Giants in China

OOCLImage Courtesy: OOCL

Hong Kong-based container shipping and logistics service company Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL) has ordered five 23,000 TEU boxships at COSCO Shipping yards in China. 

Unveiled on March 10, 2020, the shipbuilding deal is valued at USD 778.4 million.

As informed, three ultra large container vessels (ULCVs) will be constructed at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) yard and the remaining two at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS).

The newbuilds are expected to be delivered between the first quarter of 2023 and the early fourth quarter of 2023, according to Orient Overseas (International) Limited, the parent company of OOCL.

OOIL envisages that bank financing will be arranged for the transaction. The group expects that financing for about 60% od the contract price of each vessel will be finalized in the near future with the balance of the contract price to be funded from internal resources of OOIL.

“The size of the vessels together with the current vessels of smaller size would complete the fleet size of the group and would bring economy of scale,” OOIL explained, adding that the deployment of the new ships would strengthen the group’s market position and enhance its cost competitiveness.

Back in 2018, COSCO Shipping Holdings acquired the majority stake in OOCL and became a controlling shareholder of the company.

