Klaipėdos Nafta Secures Financing for FSRU Purchase

FSRUSource: Wikimedia – under the CC BY-SA 4.0 license; Image by: AB Klaipėdos Nafta

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and Lithuanian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil terminal operator AB Klaipėdos Nafta (KN) have signed a 25-year loan agreement to finance the purchase of a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) for LNG operations.

Currently, the FSRU used for LNG import to Lithuania is leased on a ten-year arrangement.

As informed, NIB’s loan will finance the acquisition of ‘the most economically viable’ FSRU at the end of 2024, once the current lease and service agreement expires. Provided financing is up to EUR 160 million (about USD 182 million)

“NIB’s financing will secure a long-term independent natural gas supply to Lithuania and the Baltic markets,” Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO, commented.

KN expects that gas will remain an important energy resource for Lithuania’s transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050. The decision of acquiring the FSRU is supported by analysts, forecasting stable natural gas consumption in the country in the upcoming decades as well as extended opportunities brought by ongoing regional gas infrastructure projects.

“As the energy market undergoes transformation and search for solutions to reduce environmental impacts, we have an advanced gas supply infrastructure in Klaipeda that can meet current and future needs of gas consumers in the Baltic Sea region and Central Europe,” Darius Šilenskis, KN CEO, said.

In 2019, NIB granted KN a loan of EUR 134.1 million to partly cover the operating lease payments and enable equalized tariff levels to be maintained throughout the full lifetime of the terminal, both before and after a chosen FSRU is acquired. As with the current agreement, the decision to finance LNG terminal was based on its strategic importance for Lithuania. Overall, this is NIB’s fourth loan agreement with KN.

Related:

Lithuania’s KN Looking to Buy FSRU Independence

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MOL, DSME Join Forces on Cutting FSRUs' Environmental Impact

MOL FSRU

MOL, DSME exploring new technology to reduce environmental impact for FSRUs.

read more →

Klaipedos Nafta to Operate LNG Terminal in Brazil

FSRU Independence

Lithuanian company AB Klaipedos Nafta has been appointed as the operator of an LNG terminal in the Brazilian Port of Açu.

read more →

Qatargas Ships 1st Q-Flex LNG Cargo to Bangladesh Summit LNG

Qatargas

Qatargas has delivered the first Q-Flex cargo of LNG to the Summit LNG FSRU.

read more →

Klaipedos Nafta Bags USD 148 Mn Loan for Its LNG Terminal

FSRU Independence

Klaipedos Nafta has signed a USD 148 million loan to finance FSRU Independence's charter.

read more →

Lithuania's KN Looking to Buy FSRU Independence

The company intends to agree financing for the acquisition of FSRU Independence by the end of April 2020.

read more →

Exmar Gets Extension of USD 30 Mn Bridge Loans

Tango FLNG

The company has still not reached an agreement with Sinosure the partial release of the debt service reserve account.

read more →

In Depth>

Excelerate Charters Out Maran Gas Maritime's FSRU

Signing ceremony

During the five-year deal, Excelerate will have the option to purchase the newbuilding.

read more →

China-Led Consortium Chosen to Build LNG Terminal in Cyprus

FSRU

The LNG terminal at Vassiliko Port in Cyprus is scheduled for completion in 2021.

read more →

TOP Ships Secures Loan for One MR2 Vessel

top-ships

TOP Ships inks a financing agreement with an undisclosed Chinese financier to refinance one of its MR2 tankers.

read more →

Höegh LNG Names Its Tenth FSRU

Höegh-Gallant

Höegh LNG has named its tenth floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), Höegh Galleon.

read more →

MOL Inks FSRU Charter Deal for Hong Kong LNG Terminal

MOL FSRU Challenger

MOL agreed an FSRU charter for Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited.

read more →

Golar LNG Clinches USD 700 Mn Financing for FLNG Gimi

LNG Golar Bear

Golar LNG received a firm USD 700 million financing commitment for the FLNG Gimi.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Star Bulk Secures Loan to Refinance Newcastlemax Duo

Finance

Star Bulk Carriers secured a USD 71.4 million loan for the refinancing of two Newcastlemax-size bulk carriers.

read more →

Scorpio Bulkers Secures Loan to Finance Scrubbers

Bulker

Scorpio Bulkers agreed an increase of USD 41 million in existing credit facilities to fund scrubber installations.

read more →

Armatori Group Secures Financing for New Tanker Duo

Finance

Armatori Group's Marittima Emiliana secured financing for the construction of two chemical tankers in China.

read more →