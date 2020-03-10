Costa Fortuna Arrives in Singapore Port, Passengers Disembark

Hundreds of Costa Fortuna passengers have disembarked after the cruise ship docked at the Port of Singapore in the morning hours of March 10, local authorities confirmed.

The ship operated by Costa Cruises made its Singapore port call after it was turned away from ports in Thailand and Malaysia over coronavirus fears.

As informed, the vessel declared that none of its passengers and crew on board are febrile or have exhibited other symptoms of respiratory illness.

“Costa Fortuna has informed that all passengers and crew are well and had been checked by the ship doctor,” the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a joint statement.

“Upon disembarkation, they were further subjected to thermal and visual screenings by MOH-licensed healthcare providers.”

The cruise ship passengers have been transported directly to the airport for their onward flights or to their hotels. Almost all foreign passengers will depart Singapore within the next two days, according to the joint statement.

Passengers that have traveled to affected regions in the past 14 days have been individually screened by doctors and certified fit to travel. Such passengers had entered Singapore and boarded Costa Fortuna prior to the implementation of the travel ban and advisory on March 4.

“These passengers will stay onboard the ship and will be facilitated directly to the airport for their onward flights,” MPA, MOH and STB further said.

Since January 24, 2020, MPA has implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including cruise terminals, for all arriving passengers and crew. The cruise terminal operators have also implemented centralized outbound temperature screening for departing passengers with effect from February 8, 2020. Additionally, cruise lines disinfect their ships in-between sailings.