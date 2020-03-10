Costa Fortuna Arrives in Singapore Port, Passengers Disembark

Hundreds of Costa Fortuna passengers have disembarked after the cruise ship docked at the Port of Singapore in the morning hours of March 10, local authorities confirmed.

The ship operated by Costa Cruises made its Singapore port call after it was turned away from ports in Thailand and Malaysia over coronavirus fears.

As informed, the vessel declared that none of its passengers and crew on board are febrile or have exhibited other symptoms of respiratory illness.

“Costa Fortuna has informed that all passengers and crew are well and had been checked by the ship doctor,” the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a joint statement.

“Upon disembarkation, they were further subjected to thermal and visual screenings by MOH-licensed healthcare providers.”

The cruise ship passengers have been transported directly to the airport for their onward flights or to their hotels. Almost all foreign passengers will depart Singapore within the next two days, according to the joint statement.

Passengers that have traveled to affected regions in the past 14 days have been individually screened by doctors and certified fit to travel. Such passengers had entered Singapore and boarded Costa Fortuna prior to the implementation of the travel ban and advisory on March 4.

“These passengers will stay onboard the ship and will be facilitated directly  to the airport for their onward flights,” MPA, MOH and STB further said.

Since January 24, 2020, MPA has implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints, including cruise terminals, for all arriving passengers and crew. The cruise terminal operators have also implemented centralized outbound temperature screening for departing passengers with effect from February 8, 2020. Additionally, cruise lines disinfect their ships in-between sailings.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Ship Heads for Singapore after Denied Entry in 2 Countries

Costa Cruises

The cruise ship will dock in Singapore on March 10 after it was turned away from other ports.

read more →

Coronavirus-Hit Grand Princess to Dock in Oakland

Grand Princess

A cruise ship with coronavirus patients is to dock in Oakland.

read more →

Costa Cruises' LNG-Fueled Flagship Named in Savona

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda, a new LNG-powered flagship owned by Italian cruise line Costa Cruises, was named in Savona.

read more →

COVID-19 Claims the Lives of 2 Diamond Princess Passengers

Diamond Princess

Two passengers from Diamond Princess, who were infected with coronavirus, passed away.

read more →

Update: 747 Westerdam Crew Test Negative for COVID-19

Westerdam

Cambodia: All 747 crew members on board Westerdam have tested negative for coronavirus.

read more →

Westerdam Cleared for Disembarkation in Cambodia

Westerdam

Cambodian authorities granted clearance to Westerdam to begin disembarkation of passengers.

read more →

In Depth>

Meyer Turku Starts Hull Assembly of LNG-Fueled Costa Toscana

Costa Toscana

Meyer Turku shipyard has launched the hull assembly of Costa Toscana.

read more →

AIDA Cruise Ship Banned from Docking in Saint Lucia

AIDAperla

A cruise ship operated by AIDA Cruises has been refused entry at the port of Castries, Saint Lucia.

read more →

Cruise Passengers to Disembark after Coronavirus Scare

Costa Smeralda

The Italian authorities banned anyone from disembarking the ship until medical tests were conducted.

read more →

Costa Smeralda Refueled with LNG in Barcelona for 1st Time

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda has made its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling in the port Barcelona. 

read more →

Fincantieri Splashes Costa Firenze

Costa Firenze, to be delivered end of September 2020, is Costa Cruises' 2nd ship designed for the Chinese market.

read more →

Costa Group to Invest USD 54.8 Mn in Ship Rebranding

Costa neoRiviera would be transformed into the new AIDAmira, destined for the German-based AIDA Cruises.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Costa Cruises Inks Genoa Blue Agreement for 2 Italian Ports

cruise ship

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises signs the Genoa Blue Agreement.

read more →

TT-Line Ferry with 217 Passengers Catches Fire off Germany

TT Peter Pan

Damage assessment is still ongoing.

read more →

Meyer Turku Floats Out Costa Cruises' First LNG-Powered Ship

Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda will be ready for delivery in October 2019.

read more →