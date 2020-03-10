DCSA Rolls Out Cyber Security Guide for Carriers

cybersecurityIllustration. Image source: Flickr – under the CC BY 2.0 license; Image by: Kees Torn.

The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a non-profit group established to further digitalization of container shipping through technology standards, has published a cyber security implementation guide to facilitate vessel readiness by 2021.

The guide, released in conjunction with DCSA’s nine member carriers, would enable ships to be prepared for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Resolution MSC.428(98) on Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems.

“The best practices outlined by DCSA provide all shipping companies with a common language and a manageable, task-based approach for meeting the IMO’s January 2021 implementation timeframe,” the association said

As explained, the DCSA Implementation Guide for Cyber Security on Vessels aligns with existing BIMCO and US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cyber risk management frameworks, enabling shipowners to incorporate cyber risk management into their existing safety management systems (SMS).

Specifically, the DCSA guide gives shipowners the tools they need to help designated technical crew members mitigate the risk of cyberattack, or contain damage and recover in the event of an attack.

“As shipping catches up with other industries such as banking and telco in terms of digitisation, the need for cyber risk management becomes an imperative,” Thomas Bagge, CEO of DCSA, commented.

“Due to the global economic dependence on shipping and the complex interconnectedness of shipping logistics, cyber attacks such as malware, denial of service, and system hacks can not only disrupt one carrier’s revenue stream, they can have a significant impact on the global economy.”

“As a neutral digital standards organization, DCSA is uniquely positioned to help vessel owners mitigate the increasing risk of cyberattack on their ships, and in turn, on the industry at large,” he continued.

According to DCSA, the guide breaks down the BIMCO framework into themes and maps these themes to the controls that underpin the NIST functional elements: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover. DCSA provides non-technical explanations and specific actions to be taken to address each NIST element in accordance with a company’s level of cyber maturity within each BIMCO theme.

“Following DCSA guidance will provide vessel owners with a catalogue of cyber security safeguards aligned with each vulnerability identified during risk assessment, together with notes explaining any residual risk,” DCSA said.

“The DCSA implementation guidance provides a thorough and refreshing deep dive into the challenge of how to implement cyber risk management in a shipowner company,” Jakob Larsen, Head of Maritime Safety & Security for BIMCO, added.

“Initially thought of as a tool for container carriers, the guidance can also inspire the thinking in other shipping sectors as well as the ongoing update of the major shipping associations’ benchmark document Guidelines on Cyber Risk Management Onboard Ships.”

Related:

In Depth: Interoperability Crucial for Container Shipping to Evolve, MSC Says

In Depth: Digital Standards Will Not Rule Out Customization

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

NY/NJ Port Stakeholders Form Coalition Against Cyber Threats

New Jersey

AMSC for the Port of NY&NJ has formed a new partnership to address the growing cybersecurity challenges.

read more →

KR, HLS Team Up on Ship Cyber Security Research

Korean Register

Korean Register and Hyundai LNG Shipping have signed an MOU for joint research on ship cyber security.

read more →

NYK, Dualog to Develop Ship Cyber Risk Management System

NYK

The project will see the development of digitized products and services across a testbed of 50 vessels.

read more →

Maritime Sector Targeted by Cyber Criminals, Norway Warns

Maritime, oil and gas sectors have been victims of cyber campaigns since June this year.

read more →

DSME Smart Ship Solution Gets LR's Approval in Principle

DSME, LR Approval in Principle

The descriptive note ‘Digital AL3 SAFE SECURITY’ confirms the system's compliance with LR digital ships requirements.

read more →

Video: Empowering the Navigator in a Connected World

Nor-Shipping 2019 interview with Michiel Meijer, Head of Digital Transformation, Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine.

read more →

In Depth>

ISCS for Smart Ships Gets Cyber Security Type Approval

Nor-Shipping

Hyundai Electrics' new smart integrated communication system for next-generation ships wins KR type approval.

read more →

USCG Urges Vigilance in Shipping amid Renewed Cyber Attacks

Cyber attack

USCG urged the maritime industry to stay alert after malware intrusion attempts targeting commercial vessels.

read more →

EU Funds Autonomous Shipping Initiative for European Waters

Autonomous vessel

Project Autoship aims to build and operate two remote and autonomous vessels.

read more →

Five More Ocean Carriers Join DCSA

DCSA

The Digital Container Shipping Association welcomes five more members.

read more →

Interoperability Key for Container Shipping to Evolve

MSC

CIO of MSC: Interoperability will be a key element for the industry to adapt to the digital era.

read more →

DCSA: Digital Standards Will Not Rule Out Customization

DCSA doesn't advocate that “one size fits all” when it comes to digital standardization.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Liner Giants Form Digital Container Shipping Association

Maersk

Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express established the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA).

read more →

Shipping Needs to Be on Red Alert for Cyber Attack

naval dome

A ship can be used as a weapon, Naval Dome CEO told SMTC delegates in Singapore.

read more →

Hydro Cyber Attack a Wake Up Call for Maritime Industry

shipping

Nor-Shipping Director: Norsk Hydro cyber attack is a sign of the growing threat facing maritime firms.

read more →