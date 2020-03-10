Brittany Ferries, ESIF Wrap Up Acquisition of Condor Ferries

Condor FerriesImage Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

French shipping company Brittany Ferries and Columbia Threadneedle European Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ESIF) have finalized the acquisition of Condor Ferries, an operator of lifeline freight and passenger ferry services between the UK and France.

The deal, announced last year, had been subject to competition authorities’ review. Following their green light at the end of January, and work to complete the transition in February, the sale has now been completed.

Brittany Ferries is the minority shareholder in the company. Last November, ESIF and Brittany Ferries reached an agreement with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) for the acquisition of 100 percent of Condor Ferries.

“This is excellent news for Brittany Ferries, our new partners and for Condor Ferries,” Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries, commented.

“We are committed to working closely in the months and years to come… This will be business as usual for Condor, but within a new ownership structure.”

“We are delighted that the transfer of ownership of Condor Ferries to ESIF and our consortium partner Brittany Ferries is complete. Condor Ferries marks the first investment of ESIF,” Heiko Schupp, Global Head of Infrastructure Investments at Columbia Threadneedle Investments,
said in a separate statement.

ESIF is a new open-ended fund that invests in European mid-market equity assets, managed by global asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

“The fund’s evergreen structure suits long-term, income-producing infrastructure assets such as Condor Ferries… The management team has extensive industry experience and strong relationships within the Channel Islands, and we look forward to working with them and the local stakeholders on maintaining and developing the company’s crucial ferry services between the Channel Islands, the UK and France.”

Founded in 1964, Condor Ferries carries approximately 1 million passengers, 200,000 passenger vehicles, and over 900,000 freight lane meters between Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the Port of St Malo in France.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

MOL to Order Japan's 1st LNG-Fueled Ferries

MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and its subsidiary Ferry Sunflower Limited plan to construct Japan's first two LNG-fueled ferries.

read more →

Consortium Involving Brittany Ferries Buys Condor Ferries

Condor Ferries

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets sold its 100% interest in Condor Ferries.

read more →

BC Ferries Looking to Raise USD 188 Mn with Bond Issue

BC Ferries

The net proceeds will provide for capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and fund the series reserve account.

read more →

Brittany Ferries, Repsol Extend LNG Supply Deal in Spain

Signing ceremony

Under the agreement, Repsol will fuel the company's Salamanca and Santoña beginning in 2022.

read more →

Schottel Propulsion for New Seaspan Ferries' RoRos

Seaspan Ferries

The hybrid ferries are scheduled to go into operation in 2021.

read more →

Brittany Ferries Names Two New Ships, Eyes CO2 Savings

Brittany Ferries

French shipping company Brittany Ferries has unveiled names for its next two ships.

read more →

In Depth>

Seaspan Ferries to Expand Fleet with New LNG-Hybrid Vessels

Rendering of new LNG-Hybrid vessel to be built for Seaspan Ferries

Damen Shipyards Gorinchem is to build two LNG – battery hybrid ferries for Seaspan Ferries by 2021.

read more →

Brittany Ferries' Ship Hit by Engine Room Fire off France

maritime prefecture

Pont-Aven caught fire off the French coast in the early morning hours of April 29.

read more →

Spirit of Vancouver Island Back in Service after LNG Refit

Spirit of Vancouver Island

BC Ferries expects to cut CO2 emissions by 12,500 tonnes per year with Spirit-class conversions.

read more →

BC Ferries Duo Launched in Romania

BC Ferries

The road ferries are now undergoing fitting out before entering service in 2020.

read more →

Stena's Second E-Flexer Ferry Launched in China

Stena Edda

Stena Edda is one of the five new vessels being constructed for the company at the Avic Weihai Shipyard.

read more →

Scottish Government Buys MV Helliar, MV Hildasay Ferries

MS Helliar

The purchase price of the two ferries was not revealed.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Brittany Ferries to Introduce 3rd E-Flexer in 2023

brittany ferries

The LNG-fueled newbuild is due to join Brittany Ferries’ network in 2023.

read more →

Second BC Ferries Unit Completes LNG Conversion

Spirit of Vancouver Island

The LNG conversion was part of of a mid-life upgrade.

read more →

BC Ferries Seeking Community Input on Next-Generation Ships

bc-ferries

BC Ferries is asking for community input regarding its five next-generation vessels.

read more →