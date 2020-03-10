Oman Shipping Company Buys Ultramax Pair

OSC’s CFO and acting CEO Michael JorgensenOSC’s CFO and acting CEO Michael Jorgensen; Image Courtesy: Oman Shipping Company

Muscat-based Oman Shipping Company has signed a deal to acquire two Ultramax vessels, the company revealed.

According to the Times of Oman, the two ships are 2015-built SBI Taurus and 2014-built TR Omaha, which are set to join OSC’s fleet in April and May 2020, respectively.

The two ships are valued at around USD 17 million each, data from VesselsValue shows.

With the latest acquisition, OSC has built up its fleet capacity to 55 ships.

The company said that the fleet expansion is being pursued to meet increasing customer demand for bulk shipping solutions.

Oman Shipping announced fleet growth plans early in 2019 following the order of three very large crude carriers placed with South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Two scrubber-fitted VLCCs from the series are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020 and one in 2021.

In particular, the state-backed shipowner said last year it was readying investments in the bulk and container market.

Over the past year, OSC has been busy on the fleet-financing front, having secured a USD 80 million Shariah-compliant “Ijara” loan with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and a USD 110 million ship financing deal with banking and financial services company Standard Chartered.

The funds were assigned for financing of the company’s previous ship investments as well as supporting the company’s other expansion plans.

OSC is a closed joint-stock company, majority-owned by the Governorate of the Sultanate of Oman through Asyad Group.

The company started out as an LNG shipper, before expanding into the tanker, bulker, multipurpose and container shipping sectors.

World Maritime News Staff

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Scorpio Bulkers Reports Lower Vessel Revenues

Bulker

Monaco-based shipping company Scorpio Bulkers managed to return to profit in the fourth quarter of 2019.

read more →

Tomini Bolsters Fleet with Ultramax Trio

Bulker

Tomini Shipping is starting the new year on a high note.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Takes Delivery of One More Ultramax

Bulker

Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of the fifth of six Ultramax drybulk vessels it has recently agreed to acquire.

read more →

Belships Hires Ultramax Newbuild

bulker

Belships has agreed a seven-year bareboat charter for a 61,000 dwt Ultramax bulk carrier newbuilding.

read more →

Eagle Bulk Takes Delivery of Another Ultramax

Bulker

The 63,500 dwt Nautical Elisabeth has been renamed the M/V Santos Eagle.

read more →

Another Ultramax Joins Eagle Bulk's Fleet

Bulker

Eagle Bulk has taken delivery of the third of six recently acquired Ultramax drybulk vessels.

read more →

In Depth>

Scorpio Bulkers Offloads Ultramax Pair

bulker

Scorpio Bulkers is selling two of its Ultramax vessels, SBI Puma and SBI Cougar.

read more →

OSC Signs USD 110 Mn Loan to Refinance Five Ships

Signing ceremony for financing agreement

The funds would be used for refinancing of three tanker vessels and two very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

read more →

Oman Shipping Company Welcomes New Ultramax

Ultramax Jabal Shams

The Jabal Shams is one of four Ultramax bulkers scheduled for delivery to the company in 2019.

read more →

Two Ultramax Newbuilds to Join Belships Fleet

bulker

Belships has agreed seven-year bareboat charters for two Ultramax newbuilds.

read more →

McDermott Bags FEED Contract for Sohar LNG Bunkering Project

LNG bunkering

Sohar LNG Bunkering Project would establish Oman as a regional LNG bunkering hub.

read more →

Belships Inks 10-Year Charter for Ultramax Newbuilding

Bulker

The deal has "attractive purchase options" which can be exercised as from the fourth charter year.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

Europort Romania

Europort Romania is the premier maritime networking event of the Black Sea and will connect maritime technology and service suppliers with high level professionals from Romania and surrounding shipbuilding markets.

More info

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Oman Shipping Places Order for Three VLCCs at DSME

Tanker

The company already secured long-term contracts with oil majors for all three 300,000 dwt ships.

read more →

Ocean Yield Takes Delivery of Scorpio's Ultramax Pair

bulker

Ocean Yield ASA takes delivery of two 2017-built Ultramax dry bulk vessels.

read more →

Ocean Yield Buys Ultramax Duo with Long-Term Charters

Bulker

Ocean Yield is to acquire two Ultramax dry bulk vessels for USD 42 million net of a seller's credit.

read more →