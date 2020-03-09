Celebrity Edge Sets Sail with First All-Female Cruise Crew

All-female crewImage Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

For the first time in maritime history, an all-female bridge and onboard leadership team set sail on March 8, commemorating International Women’s Day.

Led by Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain, who was accompanied by 26 other women representing 16 different countries, the cruise ship Celebrity Edge sailed out of Port Everglades and began its seven-day Caribbean journey.

Retiring Pilot Boat Captain Cheryl Phipps, one of only a few female pilot boat captains in the country, led the ship out to sea.

Around the world, only 2% of the world’s mariners are women. Cruise line Celebrity Cruises made it a priority to #BRIDGEthegap, leading the maritime industry into a more diverse future and growing the number of women on their bridge teams from 3% to nearly 25% over the last few years.

“To ‘man the bridge’ with 100% women and to fill every leadership role on board with women is truly significant. I am so proud of these accomplished women, who worked tirelessly to be the best person for the job in a traditionally male-dominated industry and I am honored to work alongside them,” Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, commented.

“Advancing gender equality in our industry takes a purposeful and focused commitment because it is not easy. This is such meaningful progress and we’re just getting started.”

The 117,000 gross ton Celebrity Edge debuted back in 2018 and was named by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The ship is 300 meters long, 38 meters wide and has the capability to carry 2,900 guests in 1,450 staterooms.

Celebrity Edge will be followed by four additional Edge-class vessels, the first of them slated for delivery this year.

