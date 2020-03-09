Oldendorff Carriers Hires Diana’s Capesize

BulkerIllustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Greek dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Germany-based Oldendorff Carriers for one of Diana’s Capesize dry bulk vessels, the M/V Sideris GS.

As informed, the gross charter rate is USD 12,700 per day for a period until minimum October 15, 2020, up to maximum December 31, 2020.

The 2006-built ship previously worked for Singapore’s Berge Bulk Shipping at a charter rate of USD 15,350 per day, the company’s fleet employment data shows.

The new charter commenced on March 8, 2020. This employment of the 174,186 dwt bulker is anticipated to generate approximately USD 2.76 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter, Diana Shipping said.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of the Capesize dry bulk vessel Norfolk, Diana Shipping’s fleet will consist of 41 dry bulk vessels. The combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including Norfolk, is approximately 5.2 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.72 years.

