Readers’ Picks of the Week (March 2-6, 2020)

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 23/04/2020 - 24/04/2020 The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next… read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020 18/03/2020 - 19/03/2020 During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation… read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange 25/03/2020 - 26/03/2020 Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams… read more >