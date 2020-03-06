Yilport Wraps Up Taranto Container Terminal Takeover

zoom Image Courtesy: Yilport Holding

Turkish port operator Yilport Holding, part of Yildirim Group, has officially taken over the Italian Taranto Container Terminal under a 49-year concession agreement.

On February 27, 2020, Yilport and the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea formalized the concession deal by delivering the property and the facilities of the Polysectoral Pier to the San Cataldo Container Terminal (SCCT), a subsidiary of Yilport.

The port operator has thus added the 22nd facility to its global portfolio. The Port of Taranto’s box terminal is also Yilport’s first facility in Italy.

As explained, SCCT would promote the development of commercial traffic and logistics, particularly container handling, general cargo and roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) operations.

World Maritime News Staff