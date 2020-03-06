Germany: Police Discovers Illegal Oily Waste on Cargo Ship

zoom Illustration. Image Courtesy: Pixabay under CC0 Creative Commons license

Authorities in Germany have discovered an illegally stored oily waste on board a Barbados-flagged cargo ship docked in Bremerhaven.

On March 3, the water police in Bremen made a routine check of the vessel’s engine room.

The officers found approximately 300 liters of oily waste stored inappropriately in a cofferdam that was not intended for this purpose. Usually, the cofferdam — an enclosure which ensures safety of the ship and its crew — is empty.

As informed, a 45-year old Syrian ship’s engineer has been found responsible. He has been ordered to pay a security deposit of EUR 1,900 (USD 2,140). In addition, a criminal charge due to illegal waste handling has been filed.

The unnamed ship will be allowed to leave the port when it fixes the deficiencies, according to the police.

The investigation carried out by the Bremen water police is still ongoing.

World Maritime News Staff