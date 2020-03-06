UECC, GoodFuels to Test Biofuel on RoRo Vessel

zoom Image Courtesy: UECC/GoodFuels

Norway-based provider of shortsea RoRo transportation United European Car Carriers (UECC) and sustainable marine biofuel pioneer GoodFuels have launched a joint trial of GoodFuels Bio-Fuel Oil (MR1-100 or BFO) on UECC’s roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel M/V Autosky.

The three-month trial will test 3,000 metric tons of sustainable biofuel on the 140-meter, 2,080-vehicle carrier, representing a significant step in advancing marine biofuel for the RoRo segment.

The biobunkering, which will take place in the Port of Rotterdam, will be the first in a series of bunkering operations between March and May 2020.

M/V Autosky will test BFO on its normal route between Zeebrugge, Belgium and Santander, Spain. The trial is expected to result in a reduction of more than 6,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions on a well-to-wake basis.

The announcement comes at a time when the industry is under increasing scrutiny to improve its sustainability and move towards decarbonization. With scalability, sustainable marine biofuel effectively allows shipowners and operators to comply with both the 2020 0.50% sulphur cap, as well as future regulations on carbon reduction by 2030 and 2050.

“We are excited to play a leading role in accelerating sustainable biofuel uptake for the RoRo segment,” Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager, UECC, commented.

“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our existing tonnage and further complements the emissions reductions on our existing LNG fleet, as well as our LNG battery hybrid newbuilds.”

“We are proud to be bunkering sustainable marine Bio-Fuel Oil on M/V Autosky, kicking off the first use of low-carbon fuels with our friends and partners at UECC. This trial will help UECC to further prove the applicability and technical suitability of biofuels for the RoRo segment,” Isabel Welten, CCO, GoodFuels, said.

“Importantly, we also want to prove to leading car manufacturers that biofuels are a great way to immediately decarbonise their cargo and help change the sector for the better.”

Following the trial period UECC and GoodFuels will explore further options for continuing marine biofuel uptake within the RoRo segment.

Founded in 1990, UECC is jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines.

GoodFuels Marine is a Netherlands-based global pioneer in sustainable marine fuels. Earlier this year, FinCo Fuel Group, a Dutch company involved in the downstream energy market, acquired a majority stake in GoodNRG, a holding company of GoodFuels.

