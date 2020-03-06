Chemical Tanker Minerva Virgo Attacked off Benin

piracyIllustration, Image Courtesy: EUNAVFOR

Chemical tanker MT Minerva Virgo was boarded on Thursday, March 5, by a group of pirates while underway some 45 nautical miles of South Cotonou.

“Reporting indicates that the vessel has been boarded by 5-6 individuals. Unconfirmed reporting indicates that the majority of crew have reached the citadel with one person still unaccounted for,” Dryad Global said.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the unaccounted sailor was captured by pirates.

The ship was reportedly heading from The Netherlands to Lagos, Nigeria with 22 crew members on board when the boarding occurred.

According to a spokeswoman for the ship management company Minerva Marine, quoted by the Associated Press, the company was in contact with officials on shore seeking a vessel to approach the Minerva Virgo and pursue the pirates.

This is the third boarding incident reported in the waters off Benin in 2020 and the second incident to be reported within 24hrs in close proximity, Dryad said.

“This latest incident is 31nm NE of a previous kidnapping incident from the Alpine Penelope on February 20. It is assessed as highly likely that the perpetrators of both incidents are the same grouping and are highly likely to have originated from within Nigerian waters,” the maritime security firm believes.

The attack indicated that the rampant piracy attacks reported last year in the Gulf of Guinea are likely to resume this year as well.

The number of crew kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea more than doubled from 78 in 2018 to 121 in 2019.  The region accounted for 64 incidents including all four vessel hijackings that occurred in 2019, as well as 10 out of 11 vessels that reported coming under fire.

Share this article

Follow World Maritime News

Management Loses Contact with Cargo Ship after Pirate Attack

piracy

The management of Huanghai Glory lost contact with the ship after a pirate attack alert.

read more →

Ten Seafarers Kidnapped from Tanker off Cotonou

Tanker

Ten crew members have been kidnapped from a crude oil tanker off Cotonou, Benin.

read more →

Kidnapped Duke Crew Released, One Dies in Captivity

Tanker

Nineteen kidnapped crew members of the tanker Duke have been released while one seafarer died in captivity.

read more →

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Lifts Option for Chemical Tanker

Tanker

Navig8 Chemical Tankers declares option to purchase a 2015-built chemical tanker from Ocean Yield.

read more →

Swire Pacific Offshore: 7 Abducted Crew Members Released

piracy

Seven kidnapped crew members of Pacific Warden released.

read more →

19 Kidnapped Crew Members of Nave Constellation Freed

tanker

Kidnapped Nave Constellation crew released.

read more →

In Depth>

Crew Abduction: Patrol Boat Makes Contact with Tanker

tanker

A Togolese naval patrol boat has made contact with the tanker Duke which was attacked by pirates.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap 20 Seafarers from Tanker off Benin

pirates

The incident has been described as "the largest kidnapping event in West Africa within 2019".

read more →

Kidnapped Crew Member of Greek Tanker Dies

Three of the four kidnapped crew members of Elka Aristotle released, the fourth crew member lost his life.

read more →

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Adds 4 Ships to Odfjell Pool

Odfjell

Following the delivery of the four vessels, Odfjell's Chempool25 will total nineteen tankers.

read more →

Pirates Kidnap Four Seafarers from Greek Tanker off Togo

Armed pirates have kidnapped four crew members from a Greek tanker off Lome, Togo.

read more →

Nine Crew Kidnapped from J.J. Ugland Vessel off Benin

The anchored vessel was boarded by pirates while it was waiting for berth off Cotonou.

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

The 9th Annual Event Green Shiptech China Congress 2020

The 9th Annual Event- Green Shiptech China Congress 2020 will be held on next…

read more >

Belgian Offshore Days 2020

During this event, a conference will be held with focus on “Increasing value by data driven innovation…

read more >

7th Annual Arctic Exchange

Every year the Exchange invites delegates from across the globe to come together to listen to key senior management teams…

read more >

World Future Ports Summit 2020

This event will bring together ports and maritime shipping professionals from global leading companies and authorities to discuss recent digital technologies…

read more >

Pirates Board Tanker at Anchorage off Guinea

Tanker

Four pirates armed with a gun and knives boarded the tanker. There were no injuries to crew members.

read more →

Total to Develop LNG Import Floating Terminal in Benin

Total

Total, the Republic of Benin and SBEE have deals for the development of an LNG import floating terminal.

read more →

Restructured Aegean Marine Becomes Minerva Bunkering

bunkering

Aegean Marine emerges from the voluntary Chapter 11 restructuring.

read more →